How to watch Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL Preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia Flyers (3-2) continue their preseason as they are on the road against the Boston Bruins (1-2).

In their fourth preseason contest, the Flyers edged out the Boston Bruins 3-2 in an overtime thriller. While the result of preseason games may hold little significance, the performance on the ice certainly does.

Hampus Lindholm and Matthew Poitras bagged the goals for Boston, while Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves at the other end. Matvei Michkov scored a brace for Philadelphia, including the game-winner at 3:52 of the overtime period. Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen also had a goal to his name as well.

Fielding a lineup that was largely composed of prospects and AHL players, the Flyers fell victim to defensive errors on Monday night. These miscues allowed the New York Islanders to stave off a late comeback attempt and clinch a dramatic 4-3 win at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., with a last-minute goal.

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The Bruins will take on the Flyers in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: --

Local TV channel: NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

Boston Bruins team news and players to watch

The Boston Bruins are gearing up for their fifth preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, and this time they'll be bolstering their lineup with key players like Trent Frederic and defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Joonas Korpisalo, who played the entire game for Boston and looked in control throughout as he turned away 37 of the 40 shots he faced, is expected to be in the net, suggesting he may be the frontrunner for the starting goalie position, especially with Jeremy Swayman still absent. In addition, prospect defenseman Jackson Edward will aim to make a strong impression and secure a roster spot after making his debut last time out.

The Bruins recently tested a new defensive pairing of Charlie McAvoy and Nikita Zadorov during their game against the New York Rangers, with a mixed showing that left room for further assessment ahead of the season opener against the Florida Panthers on October 8. As the team inches closer to finalizing their roster, they continue to tweak defensive combinations, with McAvoy and Zadorov under the spotlight.

Philadelphia Flyers team news and players to watch

Recently, the Flyers made significant moves by signing goaltender Eetu Makiniemi to a one-year contract after he impressed during training camp. This addition aims to bolster their goaltending depth as they prepare for the new season.

The Flyers have trimmed their training camp roster by 14 players, including notable prospects like Carson Bjarnason and Spencer Gill, indicating a focus on youth development. Head coach John Tortorella is tasked with guiding this revamped roster as they aim for a playoff spot. His leadership will be crucial in fostering team chemistry and maximizing player potential.

Highly-touted rookie sensation Matvei Michkov is generating buzz among fans and analysts alike. Expected to make a significant impact right away, Michkov is projected as a favorite for the Calder Trophy, making him a must-watch player this preseason.

As the starting goaltender, Carter Hart's performance will be pivotal for the Flyers' success. Fans will be keen to see if he can bounce back from previous seasons and solidify his position as a reliable presence in net. Known for his offensive prowess, Travis Konecny will be crucial in leading the Flyers' attack. His ability to score and create plays will be essential as the team seeks to improve its offensive output this season.

Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 09/29/24 Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Boston Bruins NHL 03/23/24 Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Boston Bruins NHL 03/17/24 Boston Bruins 6-5 Philadelphia Flyers NHL 01/27/24 Philadelphia Flyers 2-6 Boston Bruins NHL 10/03/23 Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 Boston Bruins NHL

