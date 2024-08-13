How to watch today's Bristol City vs Coventry City Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Bristol City and Coventry City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Championship sides Bristol City and Coventry City will be in action in a Carabao Cup first round tie at Ashton Gate on Tuesday.

Liam Manning's men played a 1-1 draw with Hull City in their first competitive game of the season, while Coventry City suffered a 1-0 loss against Stoke City.

Bristol City vs Coventry City kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: Ashton Gate

The Carabao Cup match between Bristol City and Coventry City will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Tuesday, August 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bristol City vs Coventry City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Carabao Cup match between Bristol City and Coventry City is available to stream online live through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Centre-back Rob Atkinson is sidelined with a groin injury, while right full-back Ross McCrorie is nursing a hamstring injury.

Having joined Cider Army on loan from J1 League outfit Machida Zelvia, Yu Hirakawa remains a doubt on account of an ankle issue.

Sam Bell is likely to get the nod ahead of Sinclair Armstrong to lead the line of attack on Tuesday.

Bristol City possible XI: Bajic; Tanner, Naismith, Dickie, Pring; Williams, Knight, Bird; Wells, Bell, Mayulu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Leary, Bajic, Thomas Defenders: Pring, Naismith, Vyner, Dickie, Tanner, Roberts Midfielders: Bird, Williams, Mehmeti, Knight, Sykes, Benarous, Gardner-Hickman, Stokes, Murphy Forwards: Hirakawa, Mayulu, Bell, Wells, Cornick, Armstrong, Conway

Coventry City team news

Midfielder Ben Sheaf is said to be able to return from a leg injury only by next month, while Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is in contention after featuring in the Stoke loss.

However, there could be a few changes from the weekend tie, including Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante possibly joining Ephron Mason-Clark in attack.

Coventry City possible XI: Wilson; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Eccles, Torp, Palmer; Wright, Thomas-Asante, Mason-Clark.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dovin, Wilson, Collins, Tyler Defenders: Binks, Thomas, Dasilva, Kitching, Bidwell, Latibeaudiere, Van Ewijk, Burroughs Midfielders: Rudoni, Sakamoto, Allen, Eccles, Torp, Howley, Palmer Forwards: Simms, Mason-Clark, Wright, Raphael, Thomas-Asante, Tavares

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bristol City and Coventry City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 30, 2024 Coventry City 2-2 Bristol City Championship October 21, 2023 Bristol City 1-0 Coventry City Championship January 1, 2023 Coventry City 1-1 Bristol City Championship October 4, 2022 Bristol City 0-0 Coventry City Championship August 10, 2022 Coventry City 1-4 Bristol City League Cup

