Brazil Women vs Puerto Rico Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Brazil Women and Puerto Rico Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil Women will open their inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup campaign against Puerto Rico Women at the Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Selecao booked their ticket in the tournament finals as one of the four top teams in the 2022 COPA America Femenina, while Puerto Rico prevented Group B from being fully comprised of World Cup participants, as they staged an upset and beat Haiti 1-0 in their preliminary round playoff to reach this stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil Women vs Puerto Rico Women kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The Concacaf Women's Gold Cup encounter between Brazil and Puerto Rico will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Brazil Women vs Puerto Rico Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast in English on Paramount+ and ESPN+ for viewers in the US. For Spanish speakers in the US and Mexico, ESPN Deportes will be showing every single fixture of the competition. Fans will also be able to stream matches live on CONCACAF GO and CONCACAF's YouTube channel.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brazil Women team news

This will be a big tournament for Brazil, who find themselves in a transition period right now, but expectations will be as high as ever for them. This will be the first game under new head coach Arthur Elias, and they will be without the iconic Marta for the first time in over 15 years since she decided to retire following the World Cup.

Brazil Women predicted XI: Luciana; Rafaelle, Antonia, Thias; Yaya, Duda, Borges, Tamirez; Adriana, G. Nunes, Zaneratto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Luciana, Gabi Barbieri, Amanda Coimbra Defenders: Antônia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Thaís, Yasmim, Bia Menezes Midfielders: Ary Borges, Julia Bianchi, Vitória Yaya, Aline Milene, Duda Sampaio Forwards: Debinha, Gabi Nunes, Bia Zaneratto, Adriana, Lauren, Gabi Portilho, Geyse, Duda Santos, Aline Gomes

Puerto Rico Women team news

As the only team to not feature at last year's Women's World Cup in Group B, Puerto Rico enter this competition as heavy underdogs.

Having gotten away with conceding over 21 shots in their crucial W Gold Cup qualifying game against Haiti last time out, Nat Gonzalez's side will need to shore up defensively if they are to have even an outside chance of keeping scores respectable throughout the group stages.

Puerto Rico predicted XI: Martinez; Garcia, Cox, DiOrio, Pizarro; Love, Driesse, Martinez, Aguilera; Torres; Mendez

Position Players Goalkeepers: JLo Varada, Sydney Martinez, Ariana Anderson Defenders: Verónica García, Bryana Pizarro, Madison Cox, Jazmine Méndez, Isabel Martínez, Imani Morlock, DiOrio Midfielders: Jailene de Jesus, Skylynn Rodríguez, Nickolette Driesse, Jill Aguilera, Ashley McMahon, Josephine Cotto, Sarah Martinez Forwards: Daphane Méndez, Gloria Douglas, Cristina Torres, Juelle Love, Danielle Marcano, Kennedy Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides, and Brazil are the overwhelming favourites to come out on top in this lop-sided contest.

