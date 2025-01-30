How to watch today's Braga vs Lazio Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Braga and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The only side to have booked their Europa League round of 16 berth, Lazio will take on Braga at Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday.

While an automatic spot in the last-16 is out of bounds for the hosts, the Portuguese outfit can still advance to the knockout phase play-offs (unseeded).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Braga vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Braga and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Braga vs Lazio kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Estadio Municipal de Braga

The Europa League match between Braga and Lazio will be played at Estadio Municipal de Braga in Braga, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, January 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Braga team news

Vitor Carvalho and Bruma will have to serve bans after being sent off in the Union SG loss in the penultimate round of the league phase.

Having joined on loan from Porto, Fran Navarro is ineligible to play against Lazio. So Amine El Ouazzani should lead the line once again, supported by Ricardo Horta, while Andre Horta rejoined Olympiacos.

Lazio team news

Le Aquile manager Marco Baroni can prioritise the upcoming Serie A clash against Cagliari on Monday, and hence a handful of rotations are expected here.

Nicolo Rovella and Mattia Zaccagni will be suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards, while Nuno Tavares, Manuel Lazzari, Patric and Matias Vecino are ruled out through injuries.

Goalkeeper Christos Mandas will be back in goal for the cup game, while defender Samuel Gigot is back after serving a European ban.

