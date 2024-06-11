Botafogo vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Brasileirao match between Botafogo and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Grandpa Derby beckons as Botafogo are set to play host to Fluminense in Tuesday's Brasileirao contest at Estadio Nilton Santos.

With the arrival of Thiago Silva from Chelsea, Flu will be aiming for their second league win this term, while Fogo aim to climb to the summit at least temporarily.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Botafogo vs Fluminense kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nilton Santos

The Brasileirao match between Botafogo and Fluminense will be played at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Tuesday, June 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Botafogo vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Brasileirao match between Botafogo and Fluminense is available to watch and stream online live through Premiere.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Botafogo team news

The hosts have several injury absentees in Rafael, Matheus Nascimento, Pablo, Jeffinho, Eduardo and Marcal, while Jefferson Savarino is on international duty with Venezuela.

Junior Santos should continue in attack, with John hoping to register another clean sheet following the 1-0 win over Corinthians last time out.

Botafogo possible XI: John; Suarez, Halter, Bastos, Cuiabano; Gregore, Freitas; Romero, Yarlen, Tche Tche; Santos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fernandez, John, Barreto, Raul Defenders: Halter, Ponte, Bastos, Hugo, Barboza, Suarez, Maciel, Segovia, Cuiabano Midfielders: Barbosa, Tche, Henrique, De Paula, Freitas, Kaue, Gregore, Montes, Hernandez Forwards: Henrique, Soares, Santos, Yarlen, Romero, Jesus

Fluminense team news

Silva will be in line for a start alongside Marlon at the heart of defence, with Marcelo continuing at left-back, while Ganso provides support to German Cano upfront.

Midfielder Andre and forward Lele are unlikely to be available for selection.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Marquinhos, Marlon, Silva, Marcelo; Martinelli, Alexsander; Arias, Ganso, Elias; Cano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Xavier, Silva, Marlon, Barbosa, Marcelo, Andrade, Guga, Carlos, Manoel, Calegari, Justen Midfielders: Alexsander, Martinelli, Ganso, Pires, Augusto, Arthur, Santos, Melo, Terans, Lima Forwards: Kennedy, Keno, Cano, Lucumi, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Marquinhos, Costa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Botafogo and Fluminense across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 3, 2024 Fluminense 2-4 Botafogo Cariocao October 8, 2023 Fluminense 0-2 Botafogo Brasileirao May 20, 2023 Botafogo 1-0 Fluminense Brasileirao January 29, 2023 Fluminense 0-1 Botafogo Cariocao October 23, 2022 Fluminense 2-2 Botafogo Brasileirao

Useful links