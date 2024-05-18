Borussia Dortmund vs Darmstadt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Darmstadt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams at opposite ends of the table in the Bundesliga, fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund and rock-bottom SV Darmstadt will square off at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

The hosts are looking to conclude their domestic season with a victory ahead of their momentous Champions League final early next month, while the visitors are already condemned to relegation and look to salvage some pride in their final outings of the season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Darmstadt kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with kick-off at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Darmstadt online: TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game, and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund are faring well on the injury front, and arrive into this contest with a fully fit squad to pick from.

With his departure from the club already announced, Marco Reus could start here given this will be his last appearance at Signal Iduna Park and the veteran attacking midfielder deserves a resounding farewell. Aside from that, Dortmund should be close to full strength given they need to retain match sharpness in preparation for the Champions League final.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Brunner

Darmstadt team news

Fabian Holland, Fraser Hornby, Braydon Manu and Clemens Riedel are all set to sit out this weekend's clash for the visitors through various injury concerns, while Klaus Gjasula and Tobias Kempe are both questionable.

However, Christoph Zimmermann will be back available for selection again after serving a ban.

Darmstadt possible XI: Brunst; Isherwood, Klarer, Maglica; Karic, Justvan, Mehlem, Holtmann; Skarke, Honsak, Vilhelmsson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Manu, Vilhelmsson, Pfeiffer, Polter, Skarke, Holtmann, Hornby, Seydel, Torsiello, Arania Defenders: Franjić, Honsak, Mehlem, Nürnberger, Kempe, Karić, Justvan, Bader, Holland, Müller, Schnellhardt Midfielders: Gjasula, Maglica, Klarer, Zimmermann, Riedel, Isherwood, Müller Forwards: Schuhen, Brunst, Behrens, Wendt

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/01/24 Darmstadt 98 0-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 11/02/17 Darmstadt 98 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 17/09/16 Borussia Dortmund 6-0 Darmstadt 98 Bundesliga 03/03/16 Darmstadt 98 0-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 27/09/15 Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Darmstadt 98 Bundesliga

