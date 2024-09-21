Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As the stage is set for one of the most anticipated matches in the Argentine football calendar, Boca Juniors will host River Plate in the latest edition of the Superclásico this Saturday.

This fierce rivalry, steeped in history and passion, brings together two of Argentina's most storied clubs, both eager to assert their dominance in the Primera División.

With both teams currently sitting mid-table, this clash not only offers bragging rights but also vital points as they aim to climb the standings.

Boca Juniors enters this match looking to bounce back after they were knocked out of the Copa Sudamericana recently by Brazilian side Cruzeiro and also lost last time out against Racing Club, while River Plate comes off a resounding victory against Atlético Tucumán.

Marcelo Gallardo has returned to the helm following Martin Demichelis's dismissal, but despite an unbeaten streak and some notable performances in the Copa Libertadores, results have yet to significantly improve. Although this derby clash is a crucial league fixture, it falls between River's Copa Libertadores quarter-final legs, which remain the top priority, even if a victory at La Bombonera would be highly valued.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Fanatiz and TyC Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: The Bombonera

The Copa Libertadores match between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played at The Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Saturday, September 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

As Boca Juniors prepare to face River Plate in the highly anticipated Superclásico on Saturday, they are dealing with injury concerns that could impact their lineup. Boca's manager, Diego Martinez, has welcomed back Edinson Cavani to the squad after the Uruguayan forward missed several weeks due to a muscle injury sustained during the Copa Sudamericana. His return is a significant boost for Boca, who will also have Kevin Zenon available after recovering from an ankle issue.

However, Boca will still be without some key players. Experienced defender Gary Medel is sidelined, and winger Brian Aguirre is still a few weeks away from returning to full fitness. Additionally, Lucas Blondel remains out with a long-term cruciate ligament injury. Despite these absences, Boca Juniors boasts a strong squad capable of challenging their rivals, especially with Cavani back in the mix.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Rojo, Blanco; Medina, Miramon; Zenon, Cavani, Merentiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, Garcia, Robles Defenders: Rojo, Lema, Valentini, Advincula, Blanco, Mendia, Di Lollo, Gorosito, Molas Midfielders: Saracchi, Medel, Fernandez, Janson, Martegani, Ramirez, Zenon, Belmonte, Medina, Taborda, Delgado, Benitez, Payal, Saralegui, Ceballos, Dalmasso Forwards: Zeballos, Gimenez, Merentiel, Cavani, Aguirre, Simoni, Zufiaurre, Rodriguez

River Plate team news

River Plate faces its own set of challenges as coach Marcelo Gallardo contemplates potential changes ahead of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal return leg against Colo-Colo. The team has been dealing with injuries to Matías Kranevitter, Fabricio Bustos, and Maximiliano Meza, all of whom are nursing knocks. While Kranevitter and Bustos are more likely to feature in the Superclásico, Meza's participation remains uncertain. Additionally, long-term absentee Pity Martínez continues to recover from an ACL injury.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Casco, Gattoni, Díaz, E. Díaz; Villagra, Fonseca, Lanzini; Mastantuono, Colidio, Bareiro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran Defenders: Funes Mori, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Bustos, P. Diaz, Casco, Zabala, Acuna, Sant'Anna, Pezzella Midfielders: Fonseca, Kranevitter, Meza, Lanzini, Echeverri, Villagra, Fernandez, Mastantuono, Simon Forwards: Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/22/24 River Plate 2-2 Boca Juniors Copa de la Liga Profesional 02/26/24 River Plate 1-1 Boca Juniors Copa de la Liga Profesional 10/01/23 Boca Juniors 0-2 River Plate Copa de la Liga Profesional 05/08/23 River Plate 1-0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional de Fútbol 09/12/22 Boca Juniors 1-0 River Plate Liga Profesional de Fútbol

