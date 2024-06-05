Belgium vs Montenegro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Belgium and Montenegro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium will take on Montenegro in a friendly match ahead of the Euros at the King Baudouin Stadium on Wednesday.

Belgium are unbeaten ever since they exited the 2022 World Cup. They were dominant during the Euro qualifiers as well and will be confident of a good performance in the upcoming tournament.

Montenegro are not part of the Euros but will be looking to get their squad ready to play the UEFA Nations League later this year.

Belgium vs Montenegro kick-off time

Date: June 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm ET Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

The match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Belgium vs Montenegro online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on FS2, FOX and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Kevin De Bruyne is poised to play his 100th game for Belgium, likely stepping in for either Orel Mangala or Amadou Onana.

Axel Witsel has returned to the squad and is expected to see some action at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Belgium predicted XI: Sels; Castagne, Debast, Vertonghen, Theate; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Sels, Kaminski Defenders: Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Theate, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper Midfielders: Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, De Ketelaere, Mangala, Onana, Vranckx, Vermeeren, Keita, Engels Forwards: Lukaku, Carrasco, Trossard, Doku, Openda, Lukebakio, Bakayoko

Montenegro team news

Montenegro plans to make at least three substitutions from the lineup that faced North Macedonia, with Stefan Savic, Risto Radunovic, and Stefan Loncar all missing from the squad.

Despite playing in last week's Europa Conference League final for Olympiacos, Stevan Jovetic is anticipated to lead the team as captain.

Montenegro predicted XI: Sarkic; Vukcevic, Vujacic, Dreskovic, Vukcevic; Jankovic, Bakic; Jovovic, Jovetic, Camaj; Mugosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mijatović, Petković, Šarkić, Nikić Defenders: Vešović, Vujačić, Vukčević, Rubežić, Drešković Midfielders: Jovović, Janković, Kosović, Bakić, Vukčević, Camaj, Kuč, Radulović, Škrijelj, Bubanja, Brnović Forwards: Jovetić, Mugoša, Osmajić, Krstović, Bakić, Đukanović

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2012 Belgium 2-2 Montenegro Friendly

