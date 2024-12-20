How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

First meets fourth as Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig kick off Bundesliga matchday 15 in their clash at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

Having picked up a 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, the Red Bulls will be aiming to take advantage of the Bavarians' slip in order to close the six point gap to the summit.

Bayern were shocked to a 2-1 loss at Mainz, as Vincent Kompany's men no longer hold the unbeaten tag in the league this season.

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig kick-off time

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Friday, December 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Harry Kane is believed to be fit enough to play in Bayern's final game of 2024, but Kompany would still remain without a host of personnel.

Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer, Joao Palhinha, Serge Gnabry, Hiroki Ito and Sacha Boey are all unlikely to be available for selection.

RB Leipzig team news

RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose is also troubled by injuries recently, including a number of key players being left out.

Yussuf Poulsen, Xavi Simons and Elif Elmas are unlikely to feature, while Amadou Haidara, David Raum, Castello Lukeba and Assan Ouedraogo are also out of contention.

