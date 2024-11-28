How to watch today's AZ vs Galatasaray Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between AZ and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will aim to climb atop the league phase standings table of the Europa League standings when they take on AZ at AFAS Stadion on Thursday.

While Okan Buruk's men are among the top-six and undefeated teams after four matchdays, following a 3-2 win against Tottenham, the Cheese Farmers will look to maintain their unbeaten run against Turkish sides in the competition after defeating Fenerbahce 3-1 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AZ vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between AZ and Galatasaray will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), TUDN, ViX (with Sling TV) and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AZ vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League AFAS Stadion

The UEFA Europa League match between AZ and Galatasaray will be played at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

AZ team news

AZ boss Maarten Martens will be without Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, Kristijan Belic, Ibrahim Sadiq and Sem Westerveld on account of their respective injuries.

Jeroen Zoet will deputise for Owusu-Oduro in goal, while Troy Parrot should lead the line of attack once again.

Galatasaray team news

Buruk will miss long-term injury absentees Mauro Icardi and Ismail Jakobs for the trip to Alkmaar.

Victor Osimhen, after scoring twice each in two of the last three games in all competitions - including the Spurs win, will remain the main threat in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links