How to watch today's AZ vs Fenerbahce Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between AZ and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce will aim to maintain their unbeaten in the Europa League this season when Jose Mourinho's men take on Dutch outfit AZ at AFAS Stadion on Thursday.

The two sides are set to resume their rivalry in Europe for the first time since AZ eliminated Fenerbahce on away goals in the last-32 stage in the 2006-07 edition of the Europa League - when the competition was in its older format.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AZ vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between AZ and Fenerbahce will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AZ and Fenerbahce kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: AFAS Stadion

The UEFA Europa League match between AZ and Fenerbahce will be played at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, November 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

AZ team news

AZ boss Maarten Martens be without the injured lot of Zico Buurmeester, Ibrahim Sadiq, Sem Westerveld, Wouter Goes and Ruben van Bommel, while Kristijan Belic, Bruno Martins Indi, Lewis Schouten and Lequincio Zeefuik are among the doubts.

David Wolfe will be suspended after the defender picked two yellow cards in the club's previous European outing against Tottenham, with Mees de Wit deputise in line to slot in as the former's replacement at left-back.

Troy Parrott should spearhead the attack, supported by Ernest Poku and Mayckel Lahdo.

AZ possible XI: Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Dekker, Penetra, De Wit; Clasie, P. Koopmeiners; Lahdo, Mijnans, Poku; Parrott.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Deen, Verhulst, Owusu-Oduro, Zoet Defenders: Penetra, Indi, Maikuma, Dekker, De Wit, Kasius Midfielders: Koopmeiners, Clasie, Schouten, Mijnans, Belic, Smit, Kwakman Forwards: Parrott, Addai, Meerdink, Poku, Zeefuik, Lahdo

Fenerbahce team news

Jayden Oosterwolde and Cengiz Under remain sidelined with ACL and groin injuries, respectively, while Filip Kostic, Oguz Aydin, Bartug Elmaz and Levent Mercan have all been left out of the club's Europa League squad.

One of Caglar Soyuncu or Alexander Djiku could make way for Rodrigo Becao at the back, while Sofyan Amrabat and Fred operate from the centre of the park.

In attack, Youssef En-Nesyri is likely to be handed a start ahead of Edin Dzeko, with Sebastian Szymanski in the number 10 position.

Fenerbahce possible XI: Livakovic; Osayi-Samuel, Soyuncu, Djiku, Muldur; Amrabat, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Cetin Defenders: Akaydin, Soyuncu, Djiku, Muldur, Osayi-Samuel, Becao, Akcicek Midfielders: Yuksek, Fred, Yandas, Amrabat, Szymanski Forwards: Dzeko, Tadic, Kahveci, En-Nesyri, Tosun, Saint-Maximin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between AZ and Fenerbahce across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 11, 2019 Fenerbahce 3-2 AZ Club Friendlies July 14, 2010 AZ 2-0 Fenerbahce Club Friendlies February 22, 2007 AZ 2-2 Fenerbahce UEFA Europa League February 14, 2007 Fenerbahce 3-3 AZ UEFA Europa League

Useful links