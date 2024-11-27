How to watch Auburn vs Northern Iowa NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Northern Iowa NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The high-voltage NCAAW clash between the Auburn Tigers and the Northern Iowa Panthers will happen on November 28, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

The Auburn Tigers are 3-2 and ranked 13th in the SEC right now. The Northern Iowa Panthers are 3-1 and ranked second in the MVC.

The Panthers score 81.8 points per game, just a bit more than the Tigers (80.4), but both teams have excellent attacks. Northern Iowa is also a little more efficient than Auburn, hitting 48.8% coming from the field as compared to 47.0% for Auburn.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn Tigers vs Northern Iowa Panthers NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Auburn Tigers vs Northern Iowa Panthers: Date and tip-off time

The Auburn Tigers will take on the Northern Iowa Panthers in an exciting NCAAW clash on November 28, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at the UVI Sports & Fitness Center in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Date November 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue UVI Sports & Fitness Center Location Saint Thomas, Virgin Island

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Northern Iowa Panthers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Auburn Tigers and the Northern Iowa Panthers live on:

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Auburn Tigers vs Northern Iowa Panthers play-by-play commentary on radio

Auburn Tigers team news

Taliah Scott is a great scorer, scoring an impressive 20.3 points each game while hitting an impressive 42.9% from the field and a perfect 100% from the free throw line.

DeYona Gaston gets 8.8 rebounds for each game, including 5.2 offensive rebounds.

Mar'shaun Bostic gives out five assists each game in 26 minutes of action. To have the most effect, she'll need to cut down on her 3.8 turnovers.

Northern Iowa Panthers team news

Maya McDermott is a massive scorer, scoring an impressive 26.0 points each game while hitting an impressive 53.5 percent from the field as well as 84.2 percent from the line for free throws.

Grace Boffeli is strong on the boards; she grabs 7.7 rebounds each game, along with 5.7 coming from defense.

