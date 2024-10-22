How to watch today's Atletico MG vs River Plate Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atletico MG and River Plate will lock horns at Arena MRV on Tuesday as both sides vie for a shot at the Copa Libertadores final.
In the quarter-finals, the Brazilian hosts defeated Fluminense 2-1 on aggregate whereas River got the better of Colo-Colo by the same margin over their two legs in the last-eight.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Atletico MG vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico MG and River Plate will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.
Atletico MG vs River Plate kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Arena MRV
The Copa Libertadores match between Atletico MG and River Plate will be played at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, October 22, in the US.
Team news & squads
Atletico MG team news
Galo boss Gabriel Milito will not be able to call upon the services of Matias Zaracho yet again as the midfielder deals with a hernia problem, while Bernard and Cadu are ruled out with knee injuries.
After his brace against Fluminense in the second-leg tie, Deyverson will be joined by captain Hulk in attack, while Everson eyes a clean sheet.
Atletico MG possible XI: Everson; Lyanco, Battaglia, Alonso; Scarpa, Franco, Vera, Arana; Bernard; Deyverson, Hulk.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Delfim, Everson, Mendes, Atila
|Defenders:
|Lyanco, Fuchs, Lemos, Alonso, Arana, Igor Rabello, Mariano, Saravia, Rubens, Romulo, Vitor Gabriel
|Midfielders:
|Otavio, Scarpa, Igor Gomes, Vera, Franco, Paulo Vitor, Robert
|Forwards:
|Hulk, Deyverson, Paulinho, Vargas, Kardec, Palacios, Alisson
River Plate team news
Pity Martinez is likely to miss out on account of an ACL injury, while Rodrigo Aliendro and Agustin Sant'Anna are sidelined with a sore shoulder and a knee injury, respectively.
Goalkeeper and captain Franco Armani will look for another clean sheet in the competition, while Facundo Colidio aims to register his name on the scoresheet for the first time since the Colo-Colo win.
River Plate possible XI: Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, Gonzalez Pirez, Acuna; Lanzini, Bareiro, Fernandez; Meza, Borja, Colidio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran
|Defenders:
|Funes Mori, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Bustos, P. Diaz, Casco, Zabala, Acuna, Pezzella
|Midfielders:
|Fonseca, Kranevitter, Meza, Lanzini, Echeverri, Villagra, Fernandez, Mastantuono, Simon
|Forwards:
|Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Atletico MG and River Plate across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 18, 2021
|Atletico MG 3-0 River Plate
|Copa Libertadores
|August 11, 2021
|River Plate 0-1 Atletico MG
|Copa Libertadores
|October 8, 1978
|Atletico MG 1-0 River Plate
|Copa Libertadores
|September 28, 1978
|River Plate 1-0 Atletico MG
|Copa Libertadores