How to watch today's Atletico MG vs River Plate Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico MG and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico MG and River Plate will lock horns at Arena MRV on Tuesday as both sides vie for a shot at the Copa Libertadores final.

In the quarter-finals, the Brazilian hosts defeated Fluminense 2-1 on aggregate whereas River got the better of Colo-Colo by the same margin over their two legs in the last-eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico MG vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico MG and River Plate will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico MG vs River Plate kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET Venue: Arena MRV

The Copa Libertadores match between Atletico MG and River Plate will be played at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, October 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico MG team news

Galo boss Gabriel Milito will not be able to call upon the services of Matias Zaracho yet again as the midfielder deals with a hernia problem, while Bernard and Cadu are ruled out with knee injuries.

After his brace against Fluminense in the second-leg tie, Deyverson will be joined by captain Hulk in attack, while Everson eyes a clean sheet.

Atletico MG possible XI: Everson; Lyanco, Battaglia, Alonso; Scarpa, Franco, Vera, Arana; Bernard; Deyverson, Hulk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delfim, Everson, Mendes, Atila Defenders: Lyanco, Fuchs, Lemos, Alonso, Arana, Igor Rabello, Mariano, Saravia, Rubens, Romulo, Vitor Gabriel Midfielders: Otavio, Scarpa, Igor Gomes, Vera, Franco, Paulo Vitor, Robert Forwards: Hulk, Deyverson, Paulinho, Vargas, Kardec, Palacios, Alisson

River Plate team news

Pity Martinez is likely to miss out on account of an ACL injury, while Rodrigo Aliendro and Agustin Sant'Anna are sidelined with a sore shoulder and a knee injury, respectively.

Goalkeeper and captain Franco Armani will look for another clean sheet in the competition, while Facundo Colidio aims to register his name on the scoresheet for the first time since the Colo-Colo win.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, Gonzalez Pirez, Acuna; Lanzini, Bareiro, Fernandez; Meza, Borja, Colidio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran Defenders: Funes Mori, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Bustos, P. Diaz, Casco, Zabala, Acuna, Pezzella Midfielders: Fonseca, Kranevitter, Meza, Lanzini, Echeverri, Villagra, Fernandez, Mastantuono, Simon Forwards: Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Atletico MG and River Plate across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 18, 2021 Atletico MG 3-0 River Plate Copa Libertadores August 11, 2021 River Plate 0-1 Atletico MG Copa Libertadores October 8, 1978 Atletico MG 1-0 River Plate Copa Libertadores September 28, 1978 River Plate 1-0 Atletico MG Copa Libertadores

