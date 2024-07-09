Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup game

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Atlanta United and Indy Eleven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will take on Indy Eleven in the quarter-final of the US Open Cup at the Fifth Third Stadium on Tuesday.

Atlanta are 10th in the MLS standings and have lost their last two matches. They entered this round following a penalty shootout win over Charleston Battery and will be hoping to put on a much better performance in this tie. Indy Eleven are third in the USL standings but are also winless in their last two matches like their opponents. It will be a big challenge for them to pull off a shock result.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven kick-off time

Date: July 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7pm ET Venue: Fifth Third Stadium

The match will be played at the Fifth Third Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Edwin Mosquera and Jamal Thiare will miss Atlanta's quarter-final fixture against Indy Eleven on Tuesday due to injuries.

They will be confident of getting a win with the squad available at their disposal.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Morales, Williams, Cobb; Lennon, Fortune, Almada, Wiley; Torres, Rios, Silva.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios

Indy Eleven team news

Indy Eleven have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Atlanta United.

The Boys in Blue remained undefeated for 12 consecutive matches across all competitions, achieving a club-record eight consecutive wins in USL Championship matches up until their defeat to Orange County on June 22.

Indy Eleven predicted XI: Sulte, Stanley, Ofeimu, O'Brien, Musa, Lindley, Wootton, Williams, Collier, Guenzatti, Mines.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sulte, Oettl, Vostal, Crawford Defenders: O'Brien, Stanley, Chapman-Page, Diz Pe, Ofeimu, Neidlinger, King, McCoy, Musa Midfielders: Lindley, Blake, Sanchez, Quinn, Wootton, Mines, Gibson, Schneider, Ivetic Forwards: Henderlong, A. Williams, R. Williams, Guenzatti, Ikoba, Collier, Chavarria, Martínez

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

