Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup game

Atlanta United will take on Indy Eleven in the quarter-final of the US Open Cup at the Fifth Third Stadium on Tuesday.
Atlanta are 10th in the MLS standings and have lost their last two matches. They entered this round following a penalty shootout win over Charleston Battery and will be hoping to put on a much better performance in this tie. Indy Eleven are third in the USL standings but are also winless in their last two matches like their opponents. It will be a big challenge for them to pull off a shock result.
Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven kick-off time
|Date:
|July 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7pm ET
|Venue:
|Fifth Third Stadium
The match will be played at the Fifth Third Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Atlanta United vs Indy Eleven online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Atlanta United team news
Edwin Mosquera and Jamal Thiare will miss Atlanta's quarter-final fixture against Indy Eleven on Tuesday due to injuries.
They will be confident of getting a win with the squad available at their disposal.
Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Morales, Williams, Cobb; Lennon, Fortune, Almada, Wiley; Torres, Rios, Silva.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cohen, Westberg, Guzan
|Defenders:
|Hernandez, Williams, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley, Edwards
|Midfielders:
|Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune
|Forwards:
|Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios
Indy Eleven team news
Indy Eleven have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Atlanta United.
The Boys in Blue remained undefeated for 12 consecutive matches across all competitions, achieving a club-record eight consecutive wins in USL Championship matches up until their defeat to Orange County on June 22.
Indy Eleven predicted XI: Sulte, Stanley, Ofeimu, O'Brien, Musa, Lindley, Wootton, Williams, Collier, Guenzatti, Mines.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sulte, Oettl, Vostal, Crawford
|Defenders:
|O'Brien, Stanley, Chapman-Page, Diz Pe, Ofeimu, Neidlinger, King, McCoy, Musa
|Midfielders:
|Lindley, Blake, Sanchez, Quinn, Wootton, Mines, Gibson, Schneider, Ivetic
|Forwards:
|Henderlong, A. Williams, R. Williams, Guenzatti, Ikoba, Collier, Chavarria, Martínez
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.