How to watch today's Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Spanish Super Cup match between Athletic Club and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With the Spanish Super Cup heading to Saudi Arabia, Barcelona will take on Athletic Club at King Abdulla Sports City on Wednesday.

Barca qualified as runners-up of last season's La Liga, while Ernesto Valverde's men enter the tournament as reigning Copa del Rey champions.

The winners here will take on the victor of the other semi-final between Real Madrid and Mallorca in Sunday's final.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Spanish Super Cup match between Athletic Club and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Athletic Club vs Barcelona kick-off time

Super Cup - Super Cup King Abdullah Sports City

The Spanish Super Cup match between Athletic Club and Barcelona will be played at King Abdulla Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Wednesday, January 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Oihan Sancet will need once-overs ahead of Wednesday's game, with Valverde likely to make changes.

Rotations can see the players such as Unai Simon, Andoni Gorosabel, Dani Vivian and Yuri Berchiche be handed starts, with Nico Williams and Inaki Williams also expecting to return to the lineup.

Barcelona team news

Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are named in the squad despite their registration issues, while Hector Fort and Andreas Christensen could for the most make the squad after recovering from their setbacks. Ferran Torres remains a fitness doubt.

Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick is also unlikely to risk Lamine Yamal who returns from an ankle injury, while the likes of Inaki Pena, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Raphinha are all in line to benefit from changes.

