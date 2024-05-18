Aston Villa Women vs Man City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aston Villa Women can play spoilsport in the Manchester City Women's Super League (WSL) title charge when the two sides face off at Villa Park on Saturday.
Gareth Taylor's side were just minutes away from getting one hand on the trophy but succumbed to a shocking collapse at home to Arsenal.
The 1-2 loss now sees City level on points with current leaders Chelsea, as the Blues emerged victorious against Tottenham in the mid-week.
Following last weekend's 1-0 win at Brighton, and regardless of Saturday's result at Villa Park, the Villans will finish seventh this term.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Aston Villa Women vs Man City Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am EST
|Venue:
|Villa Park
The WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
It will kick off at 10 am EST on Saturday, May 18, in the United States (US).
How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Man City Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women will be shown live on Paramount+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa Women team news
Villa manager Carla Ward will miss goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and midfielder Lucy Staniforth due to hip and ankle injuries respectively.
Lucy Parker is in line for a start after getting off the bench against Brighton after recovering from her setback, while Rachel Daly features upfront.
Aston Villa Women possible XI: Leat; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Maritz; Nobbs, Parker; Lehmann, Dali, Hanson; Daly.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leat
|Defenders:
|Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Parker, Maritz, Pacheco
|Midfielders:
|Nobbs, Dali, Taylor
|Forwards:
|Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill, Leon
Manchester City Women team news
Taylor will remain without the services of Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver, Jill Roord and Bunny Shaw on account of injuries.
Lauren Hemp will continue to lead the attack.
Manchester City women possible XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Coombs; Fowler, Hemp, Kelly.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Keating, Startup
|Defenders:
|Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, O'Hanlon, Ouahabi, Stokes
|Midfielders:
|Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa
|Forwards:
|Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 9, 2023
|Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa
|Women's Super League
|March 19, 2023
|Aston Villa 2-1 (AET) Manchester City
|Women's FA Cup
|January 21, 2023
|Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa
|Women's Super League
|September 18, 2022
|Aston Villa 4-3 Manchester City
|Women's Super League
|January 15, 2022
|Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester City
|Women's Super League