Lauren Hemp Man City Women 2023-24Getty
WSL
team-logo
Trevor Brown Memorial Ground
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

Aston Villa Women vs Man City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

WSLManchester City WomenAston Villa WomenAston Villa Women vs Manchester City Women

How to watch the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa Women can play spoilsport in the Manchester City Women's Super League (WSL) title charge when the two sides face off at Villa Park on Saturday.

Gareth Taylor's side were just minutes away from getting one hand on the trophy but succumbed to a shocking collapse at home to Arsenal.

The 1-2 loss now sees City level on points with current leaders Chelsea, as the Blues emerged victorious against Tottenham in the mid-week.

Following last weekend's 1-0 win at Brighton, and regardless of Saturday's result at Villa Park, the Villans will finish seventh this term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa Women vs Man City Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 18, 2024
Kick-off time:10 am EST
Venue:Villa Park

The WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EST on Saturday, May 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Man City Women online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the US, the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women will be shown live on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa Women team news

Villa manager Carla Ward will miss goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and midfielder Lucy Staniforth due to hip and ankle injuries respectively.

Lucy Parker is in line for a start after getting off the bench against Brighton after recovering from her setback, while Rachel Daly features upfront.

Aston Villa Women possible XI: Leat; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Maritz; Nobbs, Parker; Lehmann, Dali, Hanson; Daly.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Leat
Defenders:Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Parker, Maritz, Pacheco
Midfielders:Nobbs, Dali, Taylor
Forwards:Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill, Leon

Manchester City Women team news

Taylor will remain without the services of Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver, Jill Roord and Bunny Shaw on account of injuries.

Lauren Hemp will continue to lead the attack.

Manchester City women possible XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Coombs; Fowler, Hemp, Kelly.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Keating, Startup
Defenders:Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, O'Hanlon, Ouahabi, Stokes
Midfielders:Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa
Forwards:Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 9, 2023Manchester City 2-1 Aston VillaWomen's Super League
March 19, 2023Aston Villa 2-1 (AET) Manchester CityWomen's FA Cup
January 21, 2023Manchester City 1-1 Aston VillaWomen's Super League
September 18, 2022Aston Villa 4-3 Manchester CityWomen's Super League
January 15, 2022Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester CityWomen's Super League

Useful links

