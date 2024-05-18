Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having already secured a top-three finish in the Women's Super League (WSL) which earned them a spot in the Champions League qualifiers, Arsenal Women will welcome Brighton Women to Meadow Park on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the Gunners would want to finish the season on a winning note following a 2-1 win over Manchester City in their previous outing.

On the other hand, ninth on the table, the Albion will aim to bounce back from a 0-1 home loss to Aston Villa.

Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am EST Venue: Meadow Park

The WSL match between Arsenal Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women will be played at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EST on Saturday, May 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall will be without Lotte Wubben-Moy and Lia Walti through injuries, while the outbound Vivianne Miedema may come off the bench.

Goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo and Kaylan Marckese are also set for an exit this summer.

Kim Little, Caitlin Foord and Stina Blackstenius are all in line for starts against Brighton.

Arsenal Women possible XI: D'Angelo; Fox, Williamson, Codina, McCabe; Pelova, Little; Mead, Russo, Foord; Blackstenius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams, Bouhaddi Defenders: Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Wienroither, Codina, Ilestedt, Goldie Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Pelova, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Brighton Women team news

With Melina Loeck likely to continue in goal, Brighton interim Mikey Harris would think of persisting with Elisabeth Terland in attack.

Brighton Women possible XI: Loeck; Carabali, Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Pattinson; Symonds, Losada, Zigiotti Olme; Haley, Robinson, Terland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loeck, Baggaley Defenders: Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand, Carabali, Kullberg, Pinto, Mengwen, Rule Midfielders: Losada, Sarri, Hawkesby, Symonds, Stefanovic, Robinson Forwards: Bremer, Geum-Min, Olme, Terland, Haley

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 19, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Arsenal WSL May 11, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-4 Arsenal WSL September 16, 2022 Arsenal 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion WSL March 13, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Arsenal WSL January 27, 2022 Arsenal 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion WSL

