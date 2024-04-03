Alianza Lima vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Alianza Lima and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense will take on Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium on Wednesday. The teams will kickstart proceedings in Group A of the competition.

Fluminense had a disappointing domestic league season in 2023 and are yet to kick off their new campaign. Alianza Lima are sixth in the standings in the Peruvian domestic league, seven points off the top of the table. The hosts will be better prepared going into the game but can expect a strong challenge from the Brazilian side.

Alianza Lima vs Fluminense kick-off time

Date: April 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30pm ET Venue: Alejandro Villanueva Stadium

The match will be played at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Alianza Lima vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Alianza Lima team news

Alianza Lima will enter the match without the services of Adrian Arregui, an Argentine player who has been a prominent figure since joining the club from Temperley during the off-season. His absence in the midfield could be felt, presenting Fluminense with an opportunity to capitalize.

Alianza Lima possible starting lineup: Saravia; Garces, Zambrano, Ramos, Serna, Cabellos, Rodriguez, Castillo, Freytes, Waterman, Costa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campos, Cruz, Saravia Defenders: Amasifuen, Arias, Aranda, Freytes, Lagos, Ramos, Vílchez Midfielders: Cabellos, Costa, Castillo, D'Arrigo, Fuentes, Moyano, Rodríguez, Zanelatto Forwards: Barcos, De Santis, Guzmán, Leiton, Sabbag, Serna, Waterman

Fluminense team news

Fluminense will have a full squad at their disposal for the fixture, which might pose a selection dilemma.

The decision between German Cano and John Kennedy for the starting lineup will be an interesting one to monitor. Supporting them, key players like Jhon Arias, Andre, and Martinelli will play crucial roles.

Fluminense possible starting lineup: Fabio; Marcelo, Felipe Melo, Thiago Santos, Samuel Xavier, Martinelli, Andre, Ganso, Arias, Keno, Kennedy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fábio, Eudes Defenders: Carlos, Braz, Barbosa, Guga, Manoel, Marlon, Marcelo, Xavier Midfielders: Alexsander, André, Terans, Melo, Pires, Lima, Martinelli, Augusto, Santos Forwards: Costa, Cano, Kennedy, Arias, Keno, Lelê, Marquinhos

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Alianza Lima and Fluminense.

