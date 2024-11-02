How to watch today's Ajax vs PSV Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In Saturday's De Topper clash between Ajax and PSV, Peter Bosz's men will be aiming to open up an 11-point lead atop the Eredivisie standings table when the two sides meet at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

After a 6-0 thrashing of PEC Zwolle, PSV come into the tie on the back of a perfect record in the league this season, while Francesco Farioli's side look to book their sixth straight win in all competitions after last picking up a 2-0 victory of Feyenoord.

Ajax enter the game with a game in hand as compared to the current leaders.

How to watch Ajax vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena

The Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET on Saturday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

The hosts' infirmary consists of Sivert Mannsverk, Kristian Hlynsson, Julian Rijkhoff, Gaston Avila and Amourricho Van Axel-Dongen, while Kenneth Taylor is a doubt after the latter picking up a knock in the Feyenoord win.

Wout Weghorst will look to add to his three-goal tally in Eredivisie, with left-back Jorrel Hato and midfielder Davy Klaassen playing a big role in the side's attack.

Ajax possible XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Baas, Hato; Klaassen, Henderson, Fitz-Jim; Traore, Weghorst, Godts.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gorter, Ramaj, Pasveer Defenders: Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Wijndal, Kaplan, Baas, Rugani, Janse, Sutalo Midfielders: Henderson, Taylor, Klaassen, Van den Boomen, Fitz-Jim, Berghuis, Tahirovic Forwards: Brobbey, Akpom, Godts, Traore, Weghorst, Rasmussen

PSV team news

Ivan Perisic has a slight chance of making the squad for the derby clash, but former Ajax man Sergino Dest, Adamo Nagalo, Hirving Lozano, Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman are all sure to miss out due to injury.

Johan Bakayoko, Malik Tillman, Luuk de Jong, Ricardo Pepi have all bagged four or more league goals this season. So Bosz will not be too worried about dealing with four-goal Lozano at Amsterdam.

PSV possible XI: Benitez; Junior, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Til, Tillman, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Schiks Defenders: Karsdorp, Obispo, Boscagli, Obispo, Dams, Oppegard, Nagalo Midfielders: Perisic, Tillman, Junior, Til, Babadi, Saibari, Land, Ledezma Forwards: Lang, Pepi, De Jong, Bakayoko, Driouech, Fofana

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ajax and PSV across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 3, 2024 Ajax 1-1 PSV Eredivisie October 29, 2023 PSV 5-2 Ajax Eredivisie April 30, 2023 Ajax 1-1 (2-3 pen.) PSV KNVB Beker April 23, 2023 PSV 3-0 Ajax Eredivisie November 6, 2022 Ajax 1-2 PSV Eredivisie

