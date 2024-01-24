This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch and live stream 2024 Australian Open tennis

Andrew Steel
Australian Open / Djokovic
TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL's guide on how to watch the first grand slam of the year in the US

ESPN+ is the best place to live stream all of the action from the 2024 Australian Open.

It's 2024, and all attention now turns towards the next cycle of thrilling action from tennis courts around the world. No event sets the pulse of the new campaign racing like the Australian Open. It's the first grand slam to take place every year, and it sure does set the tone for all the amazing tennis we can expect throughout the coming months.

Taking place in its traditional home of Melbourne, the world's best players in singles and doubles will take to its hard court surfaces in pursuit of sporting immortality.

In the men's singles, Daniil Medvedev, who is a two-time Australian Open finalist, beat Polish ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz for his place in the semi-finals. He's hoping to bag his second grand slam win, after winning the US Open in 2021.

What's the saying - You're never too old to play a sport? Well, India's
Rohan Bopanna proved that when he became the oldest tennis world number one at age 43. He and Matthew Ebden reached the Australian Open doubles semi-finals.

This season's tournament is not short of drama, that's for sure.

2024 Australian Open schedule

DAY 11

CourtDateMatchStart Time (ET)
Rod Laver ArenaJan 25D. Hantuchova vs N. Li (Women's Legends Doubles)01:00 AM
Jan 25T. Machac & Z. Zhang vs R. Bopanna & M. Ebden (Men's Doubles S-Finals) 02:00 AM
Jan 25S. Bolelli & A. Vavassori vs Y. Hanfmann & D. Koepfer (Men's Doubles S-Finals)02:00 AM
Jan 25C. Gauff vs A. Sabalenka (Women's Singles S-Finals)08:30 AM
Jan 25D. Yastremska vs Q. Zheng (Women's Singles S-Finals)08:30 AM
Margaret Court ArenaJan 25T. Haas & R. Stepanek vs T. Johansson & R. Lindstedt (Men's Legends Doubles)01:00 AM
Jan 25A. Molik & M. Baghdatis vs C. Dellacqua & M. Philippoussis (Men's Legends Doubles)01:00 AM
Jan 25S. Hunter & K. Siniakova vs S. Hsieh & E. Mertens (Women's Doubles S-Finals)04:00 AM
Jan 25A. Hewett & G. Reid vs D. Arai & T. Sanada (Men's Wheelchair Doubles S-Finals)04:00 AM
Kia ArenaJan 25N. Vink vs G. Sasson (Quad Wheelchair Singles S-Finals)12:00 AM
Jan 25A. Hewett vs J. Gerard (Men's Wheelchair Singles S-Finals)12:00 AM
Jan 25Y. Kamiji & K. Montjane vs A. Bernal & Z. Zhu (Women's Wheelchair Doubles S-Finals) 12:00 AM
Jan 25T. Miki & T. Oda vs J. Gerard & S. Houdet (Men's Wheelchair Doubles S-Finals)12:00 AM
Jan 25A. Lapthorne & D. Wagner vs H. Davidson & R. Shaw (Quad Wheelchair Doubles S-Finals)04:30 AM

What channels will be showing the Australian Open?

But where will you be able to watch all the action unfold across Melbourne Park? Allow GOAL to guide you through the 2024 Australian Open, including the key dates for your diary, where you can watch them all, and what package will be best for your sporting needs.

The 2024 Australian Open will be shown across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and the Tennis Channel. The former will carry championship matches from the event, while the latter three will provide broader coverage across the wider tournament.