How to watch and live stream 2024 Australian Open tennis

GOAL's guide on how to watch the first grand slam of the year in the US

Sling TV also offers ESPN channel access, and also has The Tennis Channel as part of its add-ons.

fuboTV offers access to ESPN's TV channels, as well as a whole lot more for sports fans.

Sling TV also offers ESPN channel access, and also has The Tennis Channel as part of its add-ons.

fuboTV offers access to ESPN's TV channels, as well as a whole lot more for sports fans.

Sling TV also offers ESPN channel access, and also has The Tennis Channel as part of its add-ons.

fuboTV offers access to ESPN's TV channels, as well as a whole lot more for sports fans.

It's 2024, and all attention now turns towards the next cycle of thrilling action from tennis courts around the world. No event sets the pulse of the new campaign racing like the Australian Open. It's the first grand slam to take place every year, and it sure does set the tone for all the amazing tennis we can expect throughout the coming months.

Taking place in its traditional home of Melbourne, the world's best players in singles and doubles will take to its hard court surfaces in pursuit of sporting immortality.

In the men's singles, Daniil Medvedev, who is a two-time Australian Open finalist, beat Polish ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz for his place in the semi-finals. He's hoping to bag his second grand slam win, after winning the US Open in 2021.



Article continues below

What's the saying - You're never too old to play a sport? Well, India's

Rohan Bopanna proved that when he became the oldest tennis world number one at age 43. He and Matthew Ebden reached the Australian Open doubles semi-finals.

This season's tournament is not short of drama, that's for sure.

2024 Australian Open schedule

DAY 11

Court Date Match Start Time (ET) Rod Laver Arena Jan 25 D. Hantuchova vs N. Li (Women's Legends Doubles) 01:00 AM Jan 25 T. Machac & Z. Zhang vs R. Bopanna & M. Ebden (Men's Doubles S-Finals) 02:00 AM Jan 25 S. Bolelli & A. Vavassori vs Y. Hanfmann & D. Koepfer (Men's Doubles S-Finals) 02:00 AM Jan 25 C. Gauff vs A. Sabalenka (Women's Singles S-Finals) 08:30 AM Jan 25 D. Yastremska vs Q. Zheng (Women's Singles S-Finals) 08:30 AM Margaret Court Arena Jan 25 T. Haas & R. Stepanek vs T. Johansson & R. Lindstedt (Men's Legends Doubles) 01:00 AM Jan 25 A. Molik & M. Baghdatis vs C. Dellacqua & M. Philippoussis (Men's Legends Doubles) 01:00 AM Jan 25 S. Hunter & K. Siniakova vs S. Hsieh & E. Mertens (Women's Doubles S-Finals) 04:00 AM Jan 25 A. Hewett & G. Reid vs D. Arai & T. Sanada (Men's Wheelchair Doubles S-Finals) 04: 00 AM Kia Arena Jan 25 N. Vink vs G. Sasson (Quad Wheelchair Singles S-Finals) 12:00 AM Jan 25 A. Hewett vs J. Gerard (Men's Wheelchair Singles S-Finals) 12:00 AM Jan 25 Y. Kamiji & K. Montjane vs A. Bernal & Z. Zhu (Women's Wheelchair Doubles S-Finals) 12:00 AM Jan 25 T. Miki & T. Oda vs J. Gerard & S. Houdet (Men's Wheelchair Doubles S-Finals) 12:00 AM Jan 25 A. Lapthorne & D. Wagner vs H. Davidson & R. Shaw (Quad Wheelchair Doubles S-Finals) 04:30 AM

What channels will be showing the Australian Open?

But where will you be able to watch all the action unfold across Melbourne Park? Allow GOAL to guide you through the 2024 Australian Open, including the key dates for your diary, where you can watch them all, and what package will be best for your sporting needs.

Getty Images

The 2024 Australian Open will be shown across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and the Tennis Channel. The former will carry championship matches from the event, while the latter three will provide broader coverage across the wider tournament.