How to watch and live stream Mexico national team soccer in 2024

GOAL's guide to how to watch the next Mexican National Team soccer match in the USA

The Espanol add-on gives access to Fox Deportes and Universo for just $4.99 extra per month.

Basic package offers access to Fox Sports, TNT and Univision. More comprehensive packages also available.

The Espanol add-on gives access to Fox Deportes and Universo for just $4.99 extra per month.

Basic package offers access to Fox Sports, TNT and Univision. More comprehensive packages also available.

The Espanol add-on gives access to Fox Deportes and Universo for just $4.99 extra per month.

Basic package offers access to Fox Sports, TNT and Univision. More comprehensive packages also available.

With almost 40 million living in the USA of Mexican origin, it's fair to say that the Mexican national team are the nation's second team. In an international sense, anyway.

Mexico have long had an exciting soccer team, with some greats of the game putting on the green shirt down the years, from the great Rafael Marquez, to Jorge Campos, Hugo Sanchez and more recently Chicharito, Raul Jimenez and current captain Guillermo Ochoa. They're great to watch. But how exactly can you watch El Tri?

Upcoming Mexico soccer schedule

Date (ET) Kick-Off Time (ET) Tournament Fixture TV/Streaming Info Thursday, 30 May 8:00pm Friendly Mexico vs Bolivia fuboTV, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App Tuesday, 4 June 9:00pm Friendly Mexico vs Uruguay (Info not provided) Friday, 7 June 8:30pm Friendly Mexico vs Brazil (Info not provided) Friday, 21 June 9:00pm Copa América Mexico vs Jamaica Optus Sport, Vidio, T Sports, Premier Sports 1, Viaplay Denmark Tuesday, 25 June 9:00pm Copa América Venezuela vs Mexico Optus Sport, Vidio, T Sports, Premier Sports 1, Viaplay Denmark

RELATED: How to watch and live stream Copa America 2024



Which channels have the rights to Mexico national team soccer?

There are a number of options for you when it comes to finding a TV channel to watch Mexico. That largely depends on what language you would like to watch the games. For those preferring to live stream Mexican international soccer in English, Fox Deportes has the rights to games. For Spanish language coverage, you'll need TUDN.

Of course, Mexico feature in a number of tournaments, though, and these all have different broadcast rights.

To watch Mexico in the FIFA World Cup, you'll be able to do so via Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo Deportes (Spanish). Fox Sports also has the English language rights to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with Univision holding the Spanish rights.

The CONCACAF Nations League is broadcast on CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports channels, with TelevisaUnivision and Telemundo Deportes networks having the Spanish language content.

Through qualification from the Nations League, Mexico can also qualify for the Copa America, which is broadcast on Fox Sports and Univision.