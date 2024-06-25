The best cable, satellite and streaming packages that include FOX Sports channels

FOX Sports 1 is available across all of DirecTV's packages. FOX Sports 2 is available on Ultimate and Premier.

Fubo's Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 who will have exclusive rights to EURO 2024.

FOX Sports is one of the nation's premier sports channels and offers a wealth of different leagues, particularly when it comes to international soccer.

Across FOX Sports 1 and 2, there are some fantastic fixtures to enjoy across the season, alongside the regular NFL Redzone and MLB, which it's well known for. But how do you watch FOX Sports? There are many ways to enjoy the channel, from the FOX Sports app to the many live-streaming services offering packages. It's just a question of finding the right one for you...

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about FOX Sports below.

Upcoming FOX Sports schedule

June 25

Sport Fixture Start Time (ET) Soccer - UEFA Euro France v Poland 12:00 PM Soccer - UEFA Euro Netherlands v Austria 12:00 PM Soccer - UEFA Euro Denmark v Serbia 3:00 PM Soccer - UEFA Euro England v Slovenia 3:00 PM Soccer - Copa Amér Peru v Canada 6:00 PM MLB Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles 6:35 PM MLB Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers 6:40 PM MLB Seattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays 6:50 PM MLB Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds 7:10 PM MLB Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox 7:10 PM MLB New York Yankees v New York Mets 7:10 PM MLB Atlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals 7:45 PM MLB Colorado Rockies v Houston Astros 8:10 PM MLB Miami Marlins v Kansas City Royals 8:10 PM MLB Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers 8:10 PM MLB Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox 8:10 PM Soccer - Copa Amér Chile v Argentina 9:00 PM MLB Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels 9:38 PM MLB Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres 9:40 PM MLB Minnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks 9:40 PM MLB Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants 9:45 PM

June 26

Sport Fixture Start Time (ET) Soccer - UEFA Euro Ukraine v Belgium 12:00 PM Soccer - UEFA Euro Slovakia v Romania 12:00 PM MLB Seattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays 12:10 PM MLB Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds 1:10 PM MLB Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers 1:10 PM MLB Colorado Rockies v Houston Astros 2:10 PM MLB Miami Marlins v Kansas City Royals 2:10 PM MLB Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers 2:10 PM Soccer - UEFA Euro Georgia v Portugal 3:00 PM Soccer - UEFA Euro Czech Republic v Türkiye 3:00 PM MLB Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels 4:07 PM MLB Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres 4:10 PM Soccer - Copa Amér Ecuador v Jamaica 6:00 PM MLB Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles 6:35 PM MLB Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox 7:10 PM MLB New York Yankees v New York Mets 7:10 PM MLB Atlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals 7:15 PM MLB Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox 8:10 PM Soccer - Copa Amér Venezuela v Mexico 9:00 PM MLB Minnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks 9:40 PM MLB Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants 9:45 PM

June 27

Sport Fixture Start Time (ET) WNBA Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings 1:00 PM MLB Minnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks 3:40 PM MLB Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants 3:45 PM MLB Atlanta Braves v Chicago White Sox 4:10 PM Soccer - Copa Amér Panama v United States 6:00 PM MLB Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies 6:20 PM MLB Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles 6:35 PM WNBA Connecticut Sun v Washington Mystics 7:00 PM WNBA Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky 7:00 PM MLB New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 PM Soccer - CAN PL Valour FC v York United FC 7:30 PM MLB Cincinnati Reds v St. Louis Cardinals 7:45 PM MLB Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals 8:10 PM Soccer - Copa Amér Uruguay v Bolivia 9:00 PM MLB Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels 9:38 PM WNBA Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm 10:00 PM Soccer - CAN PL Pacific FC v Vancouver FC 10:30 PM

FOX Regional Sports Networks

Regionalized coverage in the sports world is generally done to block out events outside of a team's home market.

Below is a complete list of Fox's regional sports network channels:

FOX Sports Arizona

FOX Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit Plus

FOX Sports Florida

FOX Sports Sun

FOX Sports Indiana

FOX Sports Kansas City

FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports New Orleans

FOX Sports North

FOX Sports Ohio

SportsTime Ohio

FOX Sports Oklahoma

FOX Sports San Diego

FOX Sports South

FOX Sports Tennessee

FOX Sports Carolinas

FOX Sports Southeast

FOX Sports Southwest

FOX Sports Wisconsin

FOX Sports Northwest

FOX Sports Pittsburgh

FOX Sports Rocky Mountain

FOX Sports Utah

FOX Sports New York

YES Network

What soccer can you watch through a FOX Sports live stream?

Getty Images

FOX Sports has a wealth of soccer coverage, with a real emphasis on the international game. You'll find all the biggest tournaments across the FOX Sports network, including FOX Deportes, which has plenty of Spanish-language commentary.

The FIFA World Cup is perhaps the marquee event FOX Sports broadcasts on live TV, with coverage of both the men's and women's tournaments and qualification games. The broadcaster also provides a stream of youth action, including the Under-17 World Cup.

Outside of the big FIFA tournament, the channel lineup also brings a wealth of continental tournaments, with the European Championships, Copa America, CONCACAF Gold Cup, and UEFA Nations League also available, as well as international beach soccer and futsal.

For those looking to enjoy domestic soccer, FOX Sports broadcasts Major League Soccer, with 34 regular season games, eight Playoff matches,and the MLS Cup, perfect if you don't have an MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.

Other soccer fixtures you can enjoy on FOX Sports TV channels include the Canadian Premier League, Liga MX, and competitions such as the Copa MX and Leagues Cup.

What other live sports are available on FOX?

Getty Images

FOX has rights to a number of other sports away from soccer. Most notable among them is their coverage of the NFL, MLB, and college football.

NFL on FOX

FOX has held rights to the NFL since the mid-90s, covering all of the league's Sunday action.

Major League Baseball on FOX

Other channels may boast more extensive MLB rights, but FOX does come in clutch where it matters with coverage of the World Series. They also host the annual All-Star game and, from 2023, the World Baseball Classic.

FOX College Football

A few years after acquiring rights to the NFL, Fox also delved into the TV rights market in the world of college football. They host a number of conferences, including the Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12, Big Ten, and Mountain West.

FOX College Hoops

Sticking with the theme of college sports, FOX holds the rights to a number of other college basketball conferences, too. Like with the football, they include the Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12, and Mountain West, along with the Big East.

Motorsport

NASCAR fans with access to FOX Sports have been able to enjoy the action from the Daytona 500 since they've held rights going back as far as 2001. It was the same year they acquired rights to the ARCA Menards Series. More recently, the American Flat Track has been another added to their scheduling.

Other Sports

As well as those already mentioned, FOX covers a number of other sports, including an extensive calendar of horse racing, rugby, ten-pin bowling, the Davis Cup tennis tournament, and is the exclusive home to WWE Smackdown.

If all of that live sports action sounds good to you, there are a number of ways in which you can watch FOX Sports. Packages come in all shapes and sizes, available through the likes of Android TV, your computer or any other smart devices.

We've rounded up some of the best packages available to watch shows on FOX Sports for you to find the best one to suit your needs.