How to watch and live stream FOX Sports: Channels, schedule, regional sports networks and more

TV Guide & Streaming

The best cable, satellite and streaming packages that include FOX Sports channels

FOX Sports is one of the nation's premier sports channels and offers a wealth of different leagues, particularly when it comes to international soccer.

Across FOX Sports 1 and 2, there are some fantastic fixtures to enjoy across the season, alongside the regular NFL Redzone and MLB, which it's well known for. But how do you watch FOX Sports? There are many ways to enjoy the channel, from the FOX Sports app to the many live-streaming services offering packages. It's just a question of finding the right one for you...

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about FOX Sports below.

Upcoming FOX Sports schedule

June 25

SportFixtureStart Time (ET)
Soccer - UEFA EuroFrance v Poland12:00 PM
Soccer - UEFA EuroNetherlands v Austria12:00 PM
Soccer - UEFA EuroDenmark v Serbia3:00 PM
Soccer - UEFA EuroEngland v Slovenia3:00 PM
Soccer - Copa AmérPeru v Canada6:00 PM
MLBCleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles6:35 PM
MLBPhiladelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers6:40 PM
MLBSeattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays6:50 PM
MLBPittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds7:10 PM
MLBToronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox7:10 PM
MLBNew York Yankees v New York Mets7:10 PM
MLBAtlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals7:45 PM
MLBColorado Rockies v Houston Astros8:10 PM
MLBMiami Marlins v Kansas City Royals8:10 PM
MLBTexas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers8:10 PM
MLBLos Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox8:10 PM
Soccer - Copa AmérChile v Argentina9:00 PM
MLBOakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels9:38 PM
MLBWashington Nationals v San Diego Padres9:40 PM
MLBMinnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks9:40 PM
MLBChicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants9:45 PM

June 26

SportFixtureStart Time (ET)
Soccer - UEFA EuroUkraine v Belgium12:00 PM
Soccer - UEFA EuroSlovakia v Romania12:00 PM
MLBSeattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays12:10 PM
MLBPittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds1:10 PM
MLBPhiladelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers1:10 PM
MLBColorado Rockies v Houston Astros2:10 PM
MLBMiami Marlins v Kansas City Royals2:10 PM
MLBTexas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers2:10 PM
Soccer - UEFA EuroGeorgia v Portugal3:00 PM
Soccer - UEFA EuroCzech Republic v Türkiye3:00 PM
MLBOakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels4:07 PM
MLBWashington Nationals v San Diego Padres4:10 PM
Soccer - Copa AmérEcuador v Jamaica6:00 PM
MLBCleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles6:35 PM
MLBToronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox7:10 PM
MLBNew York Yankees v New York Mets7:10 PM
MLBAtlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals7:15 PM
MLBLos Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox8:10 PM
Soccer - Copa AmérVenezuela v Mexico9:00 PM
MLBMinnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks9:40 PM
MLBChicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants9:45 PM

June 27

SportFixtureStart Time (ET)
WNBAMinnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings1:00 PM
MLBMinnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks3:40 PM
MLBChicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants3:45 PM
MLBAtlanta Braves v Chicago White Sox4:10 PM
Soccer - Copa AmérPanama v United States6:00 PM
MLBMiami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies6:20 PM
MLBTexas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles6:35 PM
WNBAConnecticut Sun v Washington Mystics7:00 PM
WNBALas Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky7:00 PM
MLBNew York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays7:07 PM
Soccer - CAN PLValour FC v York United FC7:30 PM
MLBCincinnati Reds v St. Louis Cardinals7:45 PM
MLBCleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals8:10 PM
Soccer - Copa AmérUruguay v Bolivia9:00 PM
MLBDetroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels9:38 PM
WNBAIndiana Fever v Seattle Storm10:00 PM
Soccer - CAN PLPacific FC v Vancouver FC10:30 PM

FOX Regional Sports Networks

Regionalized coverage in the sports world is generally done to block out events outside of a team's home market.

Below is a complete list of Fox's regional sports network channels:

  • FOX Sports Arizona
  • FOX Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit Plus
  • FOX Sports Florida
  • FOX Sports Sun
  • FOX Sports Indiana
  • FOX Sports Kansas City
  • FOX Sports Midwest
  • FOX Sports New Orleans
  • FOX Sports North
  • FOX Sports Ohio
  • SportsTime Ohio
  • FOX Sports Oklahoma
  • FOX Sports San Diego
  • FOX Sports South
  • FOX Sports Tennessee
  • FOX Sports Carolinas
  • FOX Sports Southeast
  • FOX Sports Southwest
  • FOX Sports Wisconsin
  • FOX Sports Northwest
  • FOX Sports Pittsburgh
  • FOX Sports Rocky Mountain
  • FOX Sports Utah
  • FOX Sports New York
  • YES Network

What soccer can you watch through a FOX Sports live stream?

Fifa world cup Getty Images

FOX Sports has a wealth of soccer coverage, with a real emphasis on the international game. You'll find all the biggest tournaments across the FOX Sports network, including FOX Deportes, which has plenty of Spanish-language commentary.

The FIFA World Cup is perhaps the marquee event FOX Sports broadcasts on live TV, with coverage of both the men's and women's tournaments and qualification games. The broadcaster also provides a stream of youth action, including the Under-17 World Cup.

Outside of the big FIFA tournament, the channel lineup also brings a wealth of continental tournaments, with the European Championships, Copa America, CONCACAF Gold Cup, and UEFA Nations League also available, as well as international beach soccer and futsal.

For those looking to enjoy domestic soccer, FOX Sports broadcasts Major League Soccer, with 34 regular season games, eight Playoff matches,and the MLS Cup, perfect if you don't have an MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.

Other soccer fixtures you can enjoy on FOX Sports TV channels include the Canadian Premier League, Liga MX, and competitions such as the Copa MX and Leagues Cup.

What other live sports are available on FOX?

NFL on FOX Getty Images

FOX has rights to a number of other sports away from soccer. Most notable among them is their coverage of the NFL, MLB, and college football.

NFL on FOX

FOX has held rights to the NFL since the mid-90s, covering all of the league's Sunday action.

Major League Baseball on FOX

Other channels may boast more extensive MLB rights, but FOX does come in clutch where it matters with coverage of the World Series. They also host the annual All-Star game and, from 2023, the World Baseball Classic.

FOX College Football

A few years after acquiring rights to the NFL, Fox also delved into the TV rights market in the world of college football. They host a number of conferences, including the Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12, Big Ten, and Mountain West.

FOX College Hoops

Sticking with the theme of college sports, FOX holds the rights to a number of other college basketball conferences, too. Like with the football, they include the Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12, and Mountain West, along with the Big East.

Motorsport

NASCAR fans with access to FOX Sports have been able to enjoy the action from the Daytona 500 since they've held rights going back as far as 2001. It was the same year they acquired rights to the ARCA Menards Series. More recently, the American Flat Track has been another added to their scheduling.

Other Sports

As well as those already mentioned, FOX covers a number of other sports, including an extensive calendar of horse racing, rugby, ten-pin bowling, the Davis Cup tennis tournament, and is the exclusive home to WWE Smackdown.

If all of that live sports action sounds good to you, there are a number of ways in which you can watch FOX Sports. Packages come in all shapes and sizes, available through the likes of Android TV, your computer or any other smart devices.

We've rounded up some of the best packages available to watch shows on FOX Sports for you to find the best one to suit your needs.