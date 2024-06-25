FOX Sports is one of the nation's premier sports channels and offers a wealth of different leagues, particularly when it comes to international soccer.
Across FOX Sports 1 and 2, there are some fantastic fixtures to enjoy across the season, alongside the regular NFL Redzone and MLB, which it's well known for. But how do you watch FOX Sports? There are many ways to enjoy the channel, from the FOX Sports app to the many live-streaming services offering packages. It's just a question of finding the right one for you...
Upcoming FOX Sports schedule
June 25
|Sport
|Fixture
|Start Time (ET)
|Soccer - UEFA Euro
|France v Poland
|12:00 PM
|Soccer - UEFA Euro
|Netherlands v Austria
|12:00 PM
|Soccer - UEFA Euro
|Denmark v Serbia
|3:00 PM
|Soccer - UEFA Euro
|England v Slovenia
|3:00 PM
|Soccer - Copa Amér
|Peru v Canada
|6:00 PM
|MLB
|Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
|6:35 PM
|MLB
|Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers
|6:40 PM
|MLB
|Seattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays
|6:50 PM
|MLB
|Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds
|7:10 PM
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
|7:10 PM
|MLB
|New York Yankees v New York Mets
|7:10 PM
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals
|7:45 PM
|MLB
|Colorado Rockies v Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|MLB
|Miami Marlins v Kansas City Royals
|8:10 PM
|MLB
|Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers
|8:10 PM
|MLB
|Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox
|8:10 PM
|Soccer - Copa Amér
|Chile v Argentina
|9:00 PM
|MLB
|Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels
|9:38 PM
|MLB
|Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
|9:40 PM
|MLB
|Minnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks
|9:40 PM
|MLB
|Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants
|9:45 PM
June 26
|Sport
|Fixture
|Start Time (ET)
|Soccer - UEFA Euro
|Ukraine v Belgium
|12:00 PM
|Soccer - UEFA Euro
|Slovakia v Romania
|12:00 PM
|MLB
|Seattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays
|12:10 PM
|MLB
|Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds
|1:10 PM
|MLB
|Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers
|1:10 PM
|MLB
|Colorado Rockies v Houston Astros
|2:10 PM
|MLB
|Miami Marlins v Kansas City Royals
|2:10 PM
|MLB
|Texas Rangers v Milwaukee Brewers
|2:10 PM
|Soccer - UEFA Euro
|Georgia v Portugal
|3:00 PM
|Soccer - UEFA Euro
|Czech Republic v Türkiye
|3:00 PM
|MLB
|Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels
|4:07 PM
|MLB
|Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
|4:10 PM
|Soccer - Copa Amér
|Ecuador v Jamaica
|6:00 PM
|MLB
|Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
|6:35 PM
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
|7:10 PM
|MLB
|New York Yankees v New York Mets
|7:10 PM
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves v St. Louis Cardinals
|7:15 PM
|MLB
|Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox
|8:10 PM
|Soccer - Copa Amér
|Venezuela v Mexico
|9:00 PM
|MLB
|Minnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks
|9:40 PM
|MLB
|Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants
|9:45 PM
June 27
|Sport
|Fixture
|Start Time (ET)
|WNBA
|Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings
|1:00 PM
|MLB
|Minnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks
|3:40 PM
|MLB
|Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants
|3:45 PM
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves v Chicago White Sox
|4:10 PM
|Soccer - Copa Amér
|Panama v United States
|6:00 PM
|MLB
|Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies
|6:20 PM
|MLB
|Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles
|6:35 PM
|WNBA
|Connecticut Sun v Washington Mystics
|7:00 PM
|WNBA
|Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky
|7:00 PM
|MLB
|New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 PM
|Soccer - CAN PL
|Valour FC v York United FC
|7:30 PM
|MLB
|Cincinnati Reds v St. Louis Cardinals
|7:45 PM
|MLB
|Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals
|8:10 PM
|Soccer - Copa Amér
|Uruguay v Bolivia
|9:00 PM
|MLB
|Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels
|9:38 PM
|WNBA
|Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm
|10:00 PM
|Soccer - CAN PL
|Pacific FC v Vancouver FC
|10:30 PM
FOX Regional Sports Networks
Regionalized coverage in the sports world is generally done to block out events outside of a team's home market.
Below is a complete list of Fox's regional sports network channels:
- FOX Sports Arizona
- FOX Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit Plus
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun
- FOX Sports Indiana
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- FOX Sports Midwest
- FOX Sports New Orleans
- FOX Sports North
- FOX Sports Ohio
- SportsTime Ohio
- FOX Sports Oklahoma
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports South
- FOX Sports Tennessee
- FOX Sports Carolinas
- FOX Sports Southeast
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Northwest
- FOX Sports Pittsburgh
- FOX Sports Rocky Mountain
- FOX Sports Utah
- FOX Sports New York
- YES Network
What soccer can you watch through a FOX Sports live stream?
FOX Sports has a wealth of soccer coverage, with a real emphasis on the international game. You'll find all the biggest tournaments across the FOX Sports network, including FOX Deportes, which has plenty of Spanish-language commentary.
The FIFA World Cup is perhaps the marquee event FOX Sports broadcasts on live TV, with coverage of both the men's and women's tournaments and qualification games. The broadcaster also provides a stream of youth action, including the Under-17 World Cup.
Outside of the big FIFA tournament, the channel lineup also brings a wealth of continental tournaments, with the European Championships, Copa America, CONCACAF Gold Cup, and UEFA Nations League also available, as well as international beach soccer and futsal.
For those looking to enjoy domestic soccer, FOX Sports broadcasts Major League Soccer, with 34 regular season games, eight Playoff matches,and the MLS Cup, perfect if you don't have an MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.
Other soccer fixtures you can enjoy on FOX Sports TV channels include the Canadian Premier League, Liga MX, and competitions such as the Copa MX and Leagues Cup.
What other live sports are available on FOX?
FOX has rights to a number of other sports away from soccer. Most notable among them is their coverage of the NFL, MLB, and college football.
NFL on FOX
FOX has held rights to the NFL since the mid-90s, covering all of the league's Sunday action.
Major League Baseball on FOX
Other channels may boast more extensive MLB rights, but FOX does come in clutch where it matters with coverage of the World Series. They also host the annual All-Star game and, from 2023, the World Baseball Classic.
FOX College Football
A few years after acquiring rights to the NFL, Fox also delved into the TV rights market in the world of college football. They host a number of conferences, including the Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12, Big Ten, and Mountain West.
FOX College Hoops
Sticking with the theme of college sports, FOX holds the rights to a number of other college basketball conferences, too. Like with the football, they include the Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12, and Mountain West, along with the Big East.
Motorsport
NASCAR fans with access to FOX Sports have been able to enjoy the action from the Daytona 500 since they've held rights going back as far as 2001. It was the same year they acquired rights to the ARCA Menards Series. More recently, the American Flat Track has been another added to their scheduling.
Other Sports
As well as those already mentioned, FOX covers a number of other sports, including an extensive calendar of horse racing, rugby, ten-pin bowling, the Davis Cup tennis tournament, and is the exclusive home to WWE Smackdown.
Best TV packages to watch FOX Sports live soccer in 2023
If all of that live sports action sounds good to you, there are a number of ways in which you can watch FOX Sports. Packages come in all shapes and sizes, available through the likes of Android TV, your computer or any other smart devices.
