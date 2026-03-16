Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen predictions: Gunners seal UCL progression

We’re backing the Gunners to get the job done back on home soil, with the Germans unlikely to go down without a fight.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 2.09 on 1xBet

Viktor Gyokeres as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.93 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Arsenal 2-1 Leverkusen

Goalscorers Prediction - Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka - Leverkusen: Christian Kofane

Arsenal continued their fantastic form over the weekend, beating Everton to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches across all competitions. The Gunners have won eight of their nine matches in the Champions League, as well. Consequently, the Premier League leaders will be full of confidence heading into this Round of 16 tie.

Their opponents have proven difficult to beat, though. Bayer Leverkusen may have won only one of their previous six games, but they’ve suffered just one defeat in their last 14 matches. Following a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich, they’ll be confident of causing some problems for Mikel Arteta in this match.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Saka, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Blaswich, Andrich, Quansah, Tapsoba, Poku, Fernandez, Palacios, Grimaldo, Maza, Terrier, Kofane

Arsenal to progress in a high-scoring game

Arsenal are in strong form this season. They are currently chasing a long-awaited Premier League title, and are unbeaten in the Champions League. While Bayer Leverkusen managed to stop them from winning in the first leg, it is unlikely to happen this time.

The home side are not quite at full strength, with concerns over the fitness of Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber, and Leandro Trossard. Additionally, Mikel Merino is definitely unavailable for this clash. However, Arsenal possess significant squad depth this season and should be capable of handling this challenge, especially on home soil.

Regarding the visitors, Kasper Hjulmand has several selection issues to address. Aleix Garcia and Martin Terrier are the latest injury concerns. Meanwhile, Mark Flekken, Loic Bade, Arthur, Lucas Vazquez, and Eliesse Ben Seghir remain absent. The German outfit will face a very difficult challenge in London.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 1: Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Resilience from the visitors

The hosts are certainly in better form, but Die Werkself are known for being difficult to beat. Hjulmand’s men have lost only one in 14 games across all competitions, and scored in 12 of them. Also, with a variety of different goalscorers, it’s tough to focus on one particular threat.

Even with their good run, Arsenal’s defence can be vulnerable. They have managed only three clean sheets in their last nine games, and Leverkusen did score against them last week. This certainly seems like a match in which both teams are likely to score.

We’re backing the Londoners to come out on top, but it won’t be easy. It should be a great game for neutral fans once again.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 2.09 on 1xBet

Gyokeres to find the net again

Some have criticised Viktor Gyokeres, but it seems unwarranted. The 27-year-old has recorded 16 goals in his debut campaign for the Gunners, with four of those coming in seven UCL appearances. He was rested during the weekend game against Everton but still came off the bench to score.

Arsenal have shared the goals around during the 2025/26 season, but the Swedish striker is their leading scorer. He is the bookies’ favourite to score in this match, and we agree. Gyokeres has scored some crucial goals for Arsenal, and we are backing him to score another one this weekend.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 3: Viktor Gyokeres as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.93 on 1xBet

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