Real Madrid vs Elche predictions: Los Blancos to ease past strugglers

Our betting expert expects Elche to get on the scoresheet. However, Real Madrid’s superior quality should show in the second half.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs Elche

Both teams to score at odds of 1.79 on 1xBet

Real Madrid to win & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.93 on 1xBet

Second half - Real Madrid to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.13 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 3-1 Elche

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde - Elche: Andre Silva

After a series of unconvincing displays, little was expected of Real Madrid against Manchester City on Wednesday. They’d lost two of their previous four games. However, Los Blancos delivered a much-improved performance, with Fede Valverde’s hat-trick sealing a remarkable 3-0 win.

That result has sparked new life into their season, and they remain in contention in La Liga. After beating Celta Vigo 2-1 a week ago, Real Madrid are four points behind leaders Barcelona.

After a poor start to 2026, Elche travel to the Spanish capital hoping for a positive result. Their last win came in a 4-0 triumph over Rayo Vallecano in December. A 2-1 loss at Villarreal was the latest setback for Eder Sarabia’s side.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Elche

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, F. Garcia, Huijsen, Asencio, Carvajal, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Guler, Vinicius, Gonzalo

Elche expected lineup: Dituro, Petrot, Affengruber, Chust, Valera, Aguado, Neto, Febas, Josan, Silva, Mir

Struggling Elche to get on the scoresheet

With Sarabia at the helm, Elche are sticking to their passing style. They have averaged a 59.2% share of the ball in La Liga this season. Only this weekend’s opponents and Barcelona have enjoyed more possession.

That approach continues to see them create chances and score goals. Los Franjiverdes have only failed to find the net in one of their last 16 matches in all competitions. Both teams have scored in 10 of their last 11 games.

That does bode well for their hopes of grabbing a goal at the Bernabeu. They’ll also take belief from a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture. Elche had 15 shots in that game and created 1.44 xG.

Real Madrid face fitness doubts over four defenders heading into this clash. Alvaro Arbeloa could also take the opportunity to rest Antonio Rudiger ahead of the second leg against Man City. Backing both teams to score could be the smart move.

Real Madrid vs Elche Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.79 on 1xBet

Los Blancos to claim second home win in four days

Real Madrid’s midweek triumph is sure to have lifted spirits in the camp. Their players have been jeered by their own fans in many recent games. However, the atmosphere at the Bernabeu will be much more positive this weekend.

That doesn’t bode well for Elche. The visitors are joint-bottom of the form table, with only three points from their last eight games. They conceded 17 goals across that period.

Real Madrid have shown they can win big even without Kylian Mbappe. They hammered Real Betis 5-1 in January without the Frenchman. Gonzalo Garcia scored a hat-trick in that game.

Alongside Valverde’s recent heroics, Vinicius Junior has also hit form. The Brazilian has scored six times in his last eight matches. He appears capable of leading Los Blancos to another victory in a relatively open game.

Real Madrid vs Elche Bet 2: Real Madrid to win & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.93 on 1xBet

Hosts to fire after the interval

Arbeloa hopes to have Mbappe available in time for the second leg against Man City. That means he could feature off the bench in the second half. Even if that’s not the case, Real Madrid should be able to wear down a fragile visiting defence.

Los Blancos scored twice in the final 15 minutes when the clubs met back in November. That was no surprise, given Elche’s tendency to concede late. A huge 37% of the goals they’ve allowed in La Liga have come after the 75th minute.

As a promoted team, they caught many opponents out with their short-passing approach earlier in the campaign. However, clubs now appear to have adapted. Gaps often appear in their defence late on, and Real Madrid should be able to exploit them.

Real Madrid vs Elche Bet 3: Second half - Real Madrid to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.13 on 1xBet

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