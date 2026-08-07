Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles

Champions League

Champions League Overview

Alejandro Garnacho Aston Villa 2026

Garnacho aims dig at Chelsea after Villa move

Alejandro Garnacho has completed a move from Chelsea to Aston Villa, immediately taking a subtle swipe at the Blues' lack of top-tier European football. The Argentina international arrives at Villa Park on an initial loan deal as he looks to reignite a career that has stalled since his acrimonious departure from Manchester United.

A. GarnachoChelsea
More
Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
Advertisement

Champions League, fixtures & results

Tuesday 14 April
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
agg 6 - 4
Monday 27 April
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
5
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
4
FT
Tuesday 28 April
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Monday 4 May
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
agg 2 - 1
Tuesday 5 May
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
agg 5 - 6
Friday 29 May
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
pen 4 - 3
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Arsenal crestArsenal88002341924
W
W
W
W
W
2Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich87012281421
W
W
W
L
W
3Liverpool crestLiverpool86022081218
W
W
W
L
W
4Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur85211771017
W
W
W
L
W
5Barcelona crestBarcelona85122214816
W
W
W
L
D
More

Apostas em destaque

Odds Copa do Brasil 2026: Palmeiras é favorito
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for the Champions League directly through UEFA itself. 

Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. 

Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation. 

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. 

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest is staging this year’s Champions League Final on Saturday, May 30 at 8 pm (GMT).

It was opened in 2019 and has a 67,215-seat capacity for international matches. It is the largest stadium in Hungary, built on the site of the former Ferenc Puskás Stadium. 

As well as being the home of the Hungarian national team, the Budapest venue hosted a number of games during Euro 2020 and the 2023 UEFA Europa League Final. 

This is the first time a UEFA Champions League Final will be played at the Puskás Aréna. 