Inter Milan vs Atalanta predictions: Battle of the Nerazzurri

Our betting expert expects Inter Milan to bounce back from their disappointing loss in the Milan derby and extend Atalanta’s winless streak.

Best bets for Inter Milan vs Atalanta

Inter Milan or draw & Both teams to score - Yes, at odds of 2.17 on 1xBet

First-half draw, at odds of 2.48 on 1xBet

Over 1.5 goals in second-half, at odds of 2.01 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Atalanta

Inter Milan 3-1 Atalanta Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Sebastian Esposito, Federico Dimarco, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Atalanta: Gianluca Scamacca

Inter Milan’s 15-match unbeaten Serie A run ended in the Milan derby. AC Milan beat them 1-0, marking their first league double over Inter since the 2010/11 season. Interestingly, both of Inter’s recent league losses have been against the Rossoneri. Despite this, Cristian Chivu’s side still hold a seven-point lead as the title race intensifies.

Atalanta arrive at the Giuseppe Meazza as the first of four top-ten opponents in Inter’s final 10 games. Roma, Como, and Bologna still await. The hosts will be glad to return to home soil, where they are undefeated in their last seven Serie A outings.

In contrast, the visiting Nerazzurri arrive in poor form. They’ve failed to win any of their last three competitive games, including consecutive 2-2 draws with Udinese and Lazio. Atalanta’s nine-match unbeaten streak in the top-flight ended in early March with a 2-1 loss to Sassuolo.

Their previous Serie A win came against reigning champions Napoli on 22 February. Since then, cracks have started to appear in Raffaele Palladino’s team, who currently sit four points behind Juventus for the final European qualification place.

While victory is essential for both sides, Inter will be especially eager to bounce back from their derby loss. Given the visitors’ poor form throughout March, the hosts are expected to use their superior attacking talent to secure a narrow victory.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Atalanta

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni, Dimarco, Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Esposito, Bonny

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Hien, Kolasinac, Bellanova, Musah, Pasalic, Bernasconi, Sulemana, Samardzic, Scamacca

Goals expected as Inter seek response

Inter’s attacking form has dipped, as they’ve now failed to score in back-to-back games. They were first held to a 0-0 draw by Como in the first leg of the Coppa Italia before losing 1-0 to AC Milan in the derby.

Their 10-point lead has shrunk to seven, so Inter will be eager to bounce back with a victory. Atalanta’s visit offers the perfect opportunity for the hosts, especially since La Dea enter this match following two 2-2 draws and a defeat to Sassuolo.

Atalanta have failed to score in only two of their last 10 competitive matches – away at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League play-off first leg, and in a goalless Serie A draw at Como in early February.

The visitors’ away form is also concerning, as they have won only three times in their last 10 competitive trips. While Inter have suffered recent home cup defeats, their Serie A record at the Meazza remains formidable.

With 34 points from a possible 42 at home, Inter are the best-performing home side in the league. That alone should inspire them to bounce back. Having won four consecutive home league fixtures, they will be confident of extending that run. The double chance clearly offers value.

Cagey opening expected at Giuseppe Meazza

Inter have struggled to get off to a quick start. This is something they’ve shown in their two recent goalless outings. They have scored only once in the first half across their last five matches in all competitions. In fact, just eight of their 18 goals from the last 10 competitive games were scored before half-time.

During that same period, they have only trailed at the break once—in their last match, when Pervis Estupinan scored the opener for AC Milan in the 35th minute.

Inter have avoided defeat in 24 of their 28 Serie A first halves this campaign, a consistency Atalanta have not matched. La Dea have trailed at the break on eight occasions this season, which is nearly a third of their fixtures.

Furthermore, Atalanta have failed to lead at half-time in each of their last three competitive games. As slow starts are becoming a trend for both sides, expect them to ease into the contest rather than attacking from the first whistle.

Second half to deliver the drama

It would be unfair to judge Inter purely on their two-match blip, though it will likely impact their confidence early on. Although they have not scored in those two games, they have averaged 2.3 goals per match throughout the season.

Their recent scoring patterns are telling. Four of Inter’s last five goals across all competitions have come after half-time. They have started matches slowly and increased the pressure in the second period.

Meanwhile, Atalanta sit seventh in the table, but rank fifth in the expected goals (xG) table. This suggests that their underlying offensive quality consistently exceeds results. They have netted 11 goals across their last five matches. Moreover, their last four competitive games have featured at least three goals scored in the second half.

While Inter have struggled in cup competitions, their home league form has been very reliable. Expect them to push forward after the interval, and given Atalanta's recent form, the visitors are likely to find the net in the second half as well.

