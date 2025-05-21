BC.Game Registration Nigeria | Verified in May 2025

This comprehensive guide walks you through the requirements for creating an account on BC.Game.

What You’ll Find Here:

🔥 How to complete the BC.Game registration – Step-by-step guide on creating your account using email, phone, or social login options

🔥 How to claim your welcome bonus – Activate the latest offer (100% bonus + 20 Free Bet) with promo code regngn and boost your first deposit

How to Register with BC.Game?

Signing up at BC.Game is quick and simple. In most cases, it takes less than a minute to create your account.

Just follow the steps below to get started:

Launch your browser and visit the BC.Game website. Click/tap the 'Sign Up' icon at the top-right corner of the homepage Choose whether to register using your email address or phone number. For email registration, input a valid email address and create a secure password. For phone number sign-up, provide a valid phone number and set up your preferred password. Enter the bonus code regngn to claim your welcome offer. Agree to the terms and conditions, then press the “Sign Up” button at the bottom.

You can also sign up using other options like Google, Telegram, Metamask, Wallet Connect, WhatsApp, Line, or Steam. Just pick the method that works best for you and follow the instructions on screen.

Mobile Registration Guide for BC.Game

You can also register directly through the BC.Game mobile app, available for both Android and iOS users in Nigeria. The app provides the same features as the desktop version, with a smoother and more responsive experience tailored for mobile.

Registration through the app is quick and straightforward. The interface is user-friendly, allowing you to sign up, make your first deposit, and start playing with just a few taps.

BC.Game Sign-Up Bonus Explained

New Nigerian players can now enjoy an upgraded welcome offer at BC.Game:

Up to 100% Bonus + 20 Free Bet in Sports

Use the exclusive BC.Game promo code: regngn when signing up to activate this bonus.

Bonus Terms & Conditions

Must be 18+ to participate.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required for the first bonus.

A minimum deposit of $15 is required for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th bonuses.

Bonus funds must be wagered 10x before withdrawal.

Each qualifying selection must have minimum odds of 1.5 or higher.

Is BC.Game Registration Legal in Nigeria?

Registering at BC.Game is legal for all adult Nigerians. The platform is operated by BlockDance Africa Limited, a company incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). Also, it holds a Nigerian sports betting licence from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC). As such, BC.Game is a legit gaming site licensed and regulated in Nigeria.

In addition to deploying firewall technology, BC.Game also safeguards player information with high-end Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption protocols. It also enables players to set up two-factor (2FA) authentication on their account for premium security. What’s more, user data is handled and managed in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019.

Verifying Your BC.Game Account

BC.Game doesn't immediately demand verification after registration, but verification is necessary before your first withdrawal. You can choose between basic and advanced verification.

- Basic verification: Fill out personal details, complete a facial scan and submit a government-issued ID.

This generally takes minutes for confirmation.

- Advanced verification: After completing basic verification, provide proof of address and video identification.

This step takes up to 10 days to confirm.

Funding Your BC.Game Account: Available Payment Methods

Our review shows that BC.Game primarily supports cryptocurrencies.

Here are some of the options:

Bitcoin

Tron

Solana

Binance Coin

Tether

Litecoin

Ripple

Chainlink

Nonetheless, traditional bank transfers are available for users who prefer fiat currency. Depositing funds, whether in crypto or fiat, is straightforward. Click/tap the deposit icon at the top of the site, choose your method and follow the prompts.

To withdraw, click your profile icon, select the withdrawal option, pick a payment method and enter the required details and amount. Crypto deposits are instant, while withdrawals can take up to 24 hours, extending to 3 days for bank transfers.

Our Expert Opinion

Author name: Paul Udor

What do you think about the BC.Game?

BC.Game is a game changer in the Nigerian online gambling space, providing bettors with access to crypto betting opportunities. The platform has many positives and offers incredible features that ensure top-notch gambling experiences. However, the overall user experience is not up to par with other top betting platforms in the country.

What do you like about BC.Game?

I like that the platform allows users to deposit and withdraw using cryptocurrency options. This allows members to easily fund their accounts and cash out their winnings without any infrastructural limitations.

What could be improved on BC.Game products?

It’d be helpful if BC.Game had a way of helping users understand its bonuses and tiered VIP program. Also, the team could provide a better user experience with well-placed sections, allowing players to find what they want without stress and start playing without hindrances.

To which type of player would you suggest BC.Game?

Crypto bettors who love platforms with VIP programs will enjoy playing at BC.Game. The platform enables crypto transactions and provides access to a VIP program for some incredible rewards.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy registration process Lengthy verification process before the first withdrawal Multiple methods to create an account Quick sign-up on all devices Fast withdrawals Top-notch customer support

FAQs

How to open a BC.Game account?

Visit the site, click/tap the Sign Up button, fill in your details and submit the form.

Is registering at BC.Game simple?

Yes. It takes about a minute to complete the registration process.

Is BC.Game registration secure?

Yes. BC.Game deploys several security protocols to safeguard your information.

What is the BC.Game sign-up procedure?

Visit the site, press the Sign Up icon, fill in the required email address or phone number. Then create your password, agree to the terms and submit the form.