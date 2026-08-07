Who has won the most Ligue 1 titles?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have won the Ligue 1 title 12 times, more than any other club. Their first win was in 1986, and they claimed their record-breaking 12th title in 2023, surpassing AS Saint-Etienne.

How many teams are in the Ligue 1?

The Ligue 1 consists of 18 teams since the 2023-24 season, prior to which 20 teams took part in the league. The inaugural season of the French first division in 1932-33 also consisted of 20 teams, divided in two groups of 10 teams each.

Who has made the most Ligue 1 appearances ever?

Mickael Landreau holds the record for the most Ligue 1 appearances, with 618 matches as a goalkeeper. His career spanned nearly two decades, playing for clubs like Nantes, Paris Saint-Germain, Lille, and Bastia.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the Ligue 1?

Delio Onnis holds the record as the all-time top scorer in Ligue 1 with 299 goals. Playing as a centre-forward, his remarkable goal-scoring feats spanned the 1970s and 1980s, where he starred for clubs like AS Monaco and Reims, making him a legend in French football.

Who has the most assists in the history of the Ligue 1?

As of 2024, Dimitri Payet holds the record for the most assists in Ligue 1 history, with a total of 130 assists. The attacking midfielder achieved this milestone during his successful stints with several clubs, including Marseille and Lille.

Who is the oldest player ever in the Ligue 1 and how old was he?

Pierre Braine holds the record of being the oldest player in Ligue 1 history, aged almost 45 years in a Ligue 1 game in 1945.

Who is the youngest player ever in the Ligue 1 and how old was he?

At 15 years and 225 days, Kalman Gerencseri is the youngest player in Ligue 1 history. The Frenchman played for Lens against Monaco in a Ligue 1 game in 1960.

Which famous players have played in the Ligue 1?

Notable players who have graced Ligue 1 include legends like Zinedine Zidane, George Weah, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

Which famous managers have managed in the Ligue 1?

Prominent managers in Ligue 1 include Arsene Wenger, Laurent Blanc, Carlo Ancelotti, Adi Hutter, Luis Enrique, etc.

What is the biggest stadium in the Ligue 1?

The Orange Velodrome in Marseille is the largest stadium in Ligue 1, with a capacity of 67,394 spectators. Home to Marseille since 1937, it is renowned for its electric atmosphere and hosting significant football events in France.

Who is the most expensive player in the history of the Ligue 1?