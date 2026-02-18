Bets of the week predictions

+

Our attractive bets of the week include matches involving Spurs vs Arsenal, Atalanta vs Napoli, LAFC vs Inter Miami, and more.

Selection Odds Hamburger to beat Mainz 4.04 Brest to draw with Marseille 3.84 LAFC to beat Inter Miami 2.07 Atalanta to beat Napoli 2.54 Arsenal to beat Tottenham 1.61

Prediction 1: Mainz vs Hamburger: Escalating relegation concerns

Date: 20/02/2026

20/02/2026 Kick-off time: 20:30

Our Tip: Hamburger 4.04 with 1xBet

Mainz recorded three consecutive victories, allowing the club to move out of the relegation zone. However, a 4-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund last weekend has left the team only two points above the survival threshold. The hosts have struggled at home against high-ranking opponents. They’ve suffered four losses in their last five home fixtures against teams positioned in the top half of the Bundesliga.

In contrast, Hamburger are one of only two teams to remain undefeated across their last five league matches. Their 3-2 win over Union Berlin marked their second pair of back-to-back victories since their return to the top flight. It’s worth noting that the visitors won the reverse fixture 4-0. Furthermore, the hosts have failed to win any of their last four Friday night fixtures, recording two draws and two losses.

Prediction 2: Brest vs Marseille: Struggles for a managerless side

Date: 20/02/2026

20/02/2026 Kick-off time: 20:45

Our Tip: Draw 3.84 with 1xBet

Although Brest won only one of their last five Ligue 1 matches, they are unbeaten across their most recent three fixtures. The hosts perform significantly better at home, where they have secured 18 points, which is twice as many as they have earned in away matches. Additionally, the Pirates won four of their last five matches in front of their home supporters.

Marseille currently operate without a permanent manager and have recorded a three-game winless streak. As a result, OM have fallen five points behind the top three in Ligue 1. Jacques Abardonado is serving as the interim manager. However, his record offers little reassurance, as he has yet to secure a victory across two different spells as caretaker manager. Given that both teams recorded draws last week, a similar result is a strong possibility for this Friday night encounter.

Prediction 3: Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami: Challenging the champions

Date: 22/02/2026

22/02/2026 Kick-off time: 03:30

Our Tip: LAFC 2.07 with 1xBet

After a playoff defeat last season, Los Angeles FC aim to begin the new MLS campaign with a positive result. They have performed well during the pre-season, remaining undefeated with one victory and two draws. Following Steve Cherundolo's departure, the Black and Gold will be led by Marc Dos Santos, who has served as an assistant since 2022. Although the hosts were eliminated in the MLS quarter-finals last year, they have an opportunity to start the season by defeating the reigning champions.

Inter Miami enters the season with high confidence after winning their first MLS Cup title last year. However, Lionel Messi must compete this season without Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, both of whom retired last season. The Herons played three friendly matches recently, achieving a different result in each. Crucially, their most recent visit to the BMO Stadium ended in a loss, a result that could be repeated given the club's inconsistent away record.

Prediction 4: Atalanta vs Napoli: Recovering from UCL disappointment

Date: 22/02/2026

22/02/2026 Kick-off time: 15:00

Our Tip: Atalanta 2.54 with 1xBet

Atalanta’s Champions League playoff first-leg clash didn't go as planned, resulting in a 2-0 away loss to Borussia Dortmund. While they have the opportunity to overturn that result in the return fixture next week, the hosts must currently focus on their Serie A standing. Atalanta are currently in sixth place, trailing the defending Italian champions by eight points.

Napoli’s defence of the Scudetto has been difficult. Despite being third in the division, they are 11 points behind league leaders Inter Milan. The visitors have failed to win both of their last two outings. In contrast, Atalanta have recorded three consecutive home wins across all competitions, including a victory that eliminated Juventus from the Coppa Italia. The head-to-head record between these two teams is evenly split over their last four meetings, with each side securing two wins.

Prediction 5: Tottenham vs Arsenal: Difficult debut for Tudor

Date: 22/02/2026

22/02/2026 Kick-off time: 17:30

Our Tip: Arsenal 1.61 with 1xBet

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Igor Tudor as their new manager, and supporters hope he can improve the team's performance, starting with the North London derby. Spurs are just five points above the relegation zone, and are considered genuine candidates for relegation. They urgently need positive results, making this a challenging time to face the Premier League leaders.

The Gunners recently suffered a setback following a 1-1 draw away to Brentford. With their lead reduced to four points, they have very little room for further errors. Arsenal do enjoy a positive record against Spurs, having won their last four consecutive meetings. The hosts enter this game following back-to-back losses and have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions. Consequently, the leaders are well-positioned to maintain their advantage at the top of the league this Sunday.

Conclusion

Our betting expert has analysed this weekend’s football fixtures to highlight the top bets of the week.

These picks are based on research and statistics, including form and history. We’ve also included selections that can offer both practicality and value, with the likes of LAFC and Atalanta being favourites with a good price. Meanwhile, outside chances like a Hamburger win and a draw in Ligue 1 offer significant value.

However, always use these picks wisely and remember to gamble responsibly.