1xBet Promo Code is 1NGGOAL in 2024 in Nigeria

Unlock ₦291,200 bonus with 1xBet promo code 1NGGOAL! Deposit ₦400, minimum odds 1.40. Follow our easy registration steps to claim your bonus

What Can I Get With the 1xBet Promo Code 1NGGOAL?

With the promo code 1NGGOAL, you can claim the registration bonus. You can take a look at the table below for details about the offer:

🍀 1xbet Promo Code 1NGGOAL 🎁 Bonus Amount ₦291,200 ⬇️ Minimum Deposit ₦400 ⚽ Minimum Odds 1.40

1xBet Welcome Bonus – Step-by-Step Guide

If bettors are looking to explore the betting site’s sign-up offer, they must complete the 1xBet registration first. Follow this easy step-by-step guide:

Visit 1xBet and tap the ‘‘Registration’’ option at the upper right-hand corner of the main page. Choose one of the 3 registration options on the sign-up form: phone, email, or social network. Add the personal details required based on the chosen sign-up method to the registration form. Enter the promo code 1NGGOAL in the designated section on the registration form. Complete the registration, log in to your new account, and make the first deposit of at least ₦400. Agree to receive a welcome bonus in this section. Alternatively, go to “My Account,” open “Account Setting,” and activate your registration bonus.

1xBet Bonus Details: Terms & Conditions

Before claiming the welcome bonus on this platform, ensure you meet the following criteria:

The 1xBet sign-up offer is only for new customers who have yet to make their first deposit.

The first deposit bonus is available once per player, email address, house address, family, shared computer, IP address, and any identical payment details.

Customers must deposit a minimum of ₦400 to qualify for this offer.

The size of the bonus depends on the size of the first deposit:

Get a 200% bonus on deposits up to ₦20,800.

You get a 250% bonus for a deposit between ₦20,801 and ₦41,600.

Players get a 300% bonus on deposits from ₦41,601 and above.

After getting the bonus, bet half the bonus amount 5x on sports betting with accumulator bets with at least three selections. At least 3 of your selections must have minimum odds of 1.4 or more. You should bet the second half 30x in 1xGames.

Bettors who get a 250% match or higher should bet half the bonus 10x in sports and/or live sections, with the minimum selections and odds as outlined above.

All betting requirements must be met before making a withdrawal, and bettors have 30 days to complete them.

What Should I Do if I Have Trouble Activating the 1xBet Promo Code?

Some bettors sometimes have trouble trying to activate the 1xBet promo code. If you experience problems activating the promo code, try the following:

If you have typed the 1xBet bonus code, try copy-pasting it in the designated section to prevent typing mistakes.

Refresh the page and try inputting the code again if the first option doesn't help.

Open a different browser and enter the code if the problem persists.

Reach out to 1xBet customer support if none of the above solutions work.

Other 1xBet Promotions

In addition to the welcome bonus for punters, the bookmaker offers other 1xBet promotions for new and existing players. Learn more about other welcome bonuses to explore after using the promo code.

Accumulator of the Day

The operator combines the most prominent sports events to make Accumulators of the Day in both the ‘‘Sports’’ and ‘‘Live’’ sections. Bettors can choose their preferred Accumulator of the Day, and if it wins, the bookie will increase the odds by 10%.

Hyper Bonus

Get up to a 1000% boost on your accumulator bets of 4 or more picks. Each selected game must have odds of 1.2 or more to qualify for this offer. Players must opt-in for the offer on their Account Settings page. 1xBet will credit you with the bonus 24 hours after your bet wins.

Birthday Offer

The operator rewards customers on their birthdays. If you are actively betting on the site, the betting site will credit free bets to your account on your birthday.

Bonus for a Series of Losing Bets

Explore the Bonus for a Series of Losing Bets if you place 20 bets in a row and they all lose. The bonus amount depends on your stake, but you can get a maximum of $500 equivalent in your local currency.

No Risk Bet

To participate in the No Risk Bet offer, place a bet on the Correct Score market, and if it loses, you will get your stake back as a free bet.

Compare the 1xBet Bonus With Other Top Welcome Offers in Nigeria

1xBet is not the only top betting site in Nigeria. You can also explore other options. We highlight how the 1xBet bonus compares to the bonuses from other betting sites in the country.

1xBet vs BetKing Welcome Offer

Our analysis shows that the 1xBet welcome bonus is more interesting than BetKing’s. Customers are offered ₦600,000 in free bets for signing up on BetKing without requiring a first deposit. However, the 1xBet welcome bonus offers more opportunities to explore different betting options.

1xBet vs Betano Welcome Offer

Betano offers new users a 50% welcome bonus of up to ₦200,000. The wagering requirement is a bit high: you must wager the bonus amount 10 times on sports with minimum odds of 3.00 or higher, unlike 1xBet's 5x on odds of 1.40 or more.

Why Choose 1xBet Promotions Over Other Bookmaker’s Offers?

We rate the 1xBet welcome bonus because it caters to both sports and 1xGames lovers. Additionally, getting the 1xBet welcome offer is easy, and the wagering requirements are fair. Use the promo code 1NGGOAL during registration and deposit ₦400 or more to get this offer.

Our Expert Opinion About the 1xBet Bonus

After completing our registration, we recommend both rookie and expert bettors jump on the offer. The offer is straightforward if bettors follow the rules and meet the terms and conditions. It is possible to withdraw the bonus immediately after fulfilling the wagering requirements.

What We Like

The welcome bonus is easy to claim

The offfer is available on mobile

Bonuses are available for existing customers

What We Don’t Like

The high wagering requirement for 1xGames

The bookmaker’s user interface needs improvement

FAQ

What is the 1xBet promo code?

The 1xBet promo code is 1NGGOAL. Use it on the registration page to get a 300% welcome offer of up to ₦291,200.

Who is the owner of 1xBet?

1xBet Nigeria is owned and operated by Beaufortbet Nigeria Limited.

How does the 1xBet bonus work?

After signing up and using the promo code, you must make your first deposit. You will get a match on that deposit to use on sports betting and 1xGames.

What is the 1xBet maximum payout?

The maximum payout you can receive on this betting platform is €50,000 (around ₦45 million) equivalent.

How long does it take to get a 1xBet bonus?

You will immediately receive the bonus amount once you use the promo code and add funds to your account. However, note that you have to deposit at least ₦400 to receive the sports bonus.

Does 1xBet give free bets?

Punters looking to use the promo code can also claim the operator’s welcome bonus. They can receive free bets on their account and use them to bet on sports.