World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Panama
Panama secured their second-ever qualification for the World Cup finals after making their tournament debut in 2018. They did so by topping their group in the third round of CONCACAF qualifying, as they remained unbeaten through six games to finish ahead of Suriname, Guatemala and El Salvador.
Eight years after their first appearance on the global stage, Los Canaleros are back and ready to take another shot, this time with the aim of earning their first-ever points at a World Cup finals.
What to expect
Panama’s maiden World Cup campaign in 2018 ended with three defeats from three matches, and there is a sense that a similarly difficult challenge awaits them this summer as they prepare to face Ghana, Croatia and England.
On paper, a place in the round of 32 appears highly unlikely. However, football - and the World Cup in particular - has a long history of producing unexpected and extraordinary stories. Panama will hope to write one of their own.
Man in charge
Since the summer of 2020, Panama have been led by Thomas Christiansen. The 53-year-old Spanish coach has become a fixture on the Panamanian bench, overseeing more than 140 matches in charge of the national team.
Christiansen arrived in Panama after managerial spells that included Leeds United in England and Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. During his tenure, Panama finished runners-up at the 2023 Gold Cup and enjoyed an impressive run to the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America. Now, Christiansen is preparing for the first World Cup of his coaching career, aiming to guide Panama to new heights on the international stage.
MVP
Panama’s most iconic player remains their captain, Anibal Godoy. The veteran midfielder, who currently plays for San Diego FC in MLS, is one of the most experienced players in the squad and holds the national record for appearances.
Godoy is the quintessential holding midfielder, a player who provides balance, structure and defensive protection. Physically strong and tactically disciplined, he excels at winning possession and breaking up opposition attacks.
In short, Godoy is a player whose value lies more in substance than flair, a leader defined by his experience, personality and influence in the dressing room rather than by spectacular technical ability.
One to watch
Much of Panama’s hopes will rest on the shoulders of Adalberto Carrasquilla, who operates either as a box-to-box midfielder or a deep-lying playmaker, serving as the link between defence and attack while dictating the tempo of the game.
Technically gifted and blessed with excellent vision, Carrasquilla combines intelligence on the ball with the ability to unlock defences. While he is not a traditional attacking midfielder, he has a knack for making forward runs and creating numerical advantages in dangerous areas.
At club level, Carrasquilla plays for the Houston Dynamo in MLS, where he has established himself as one of the team's most influential and important players. For Panama, he represents the player most capable of making the difference on the biggest stage.