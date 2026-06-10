World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Ghana
Ghana’s presence at the World Cup is no longer a surprise - it has become an expectation. The Black Stars will be making their fifth appearance at football’s biggest tournament, having failed to qualify only once in the last two decades, in 2018.
Qualification for 2026 was secured without major difficulties, as Ghana dominated their qualifying group, finishing top with 25 points from 10 matches. It was an almost flawless campaign, featuring eight wins, one draw and just one defeat, while averaging more than two goals per game and conceding only six.
The achievement is even more impressive considering the difficulties the team experienced in 2024, when Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. It was a major disappointment, but the team managed to respond positively despite tensions between the federation and head coach Otto Addo, which ultimately led to his departure at the end of March.
What to expect
The Black Stars arrive at the tournament full of confidence after a strong qualifying campaign, although the draw was far from kind. Ghana have been placed in Group L alongside two elite national teams, England and Croatia, with Panama completing the group. On paper, that makes Ghana the third-strongest team in the section.
Despite the technical gap between themselves and both England and Croatia, qualification cannot be ruled out, as a third-placed finish may still be enough to reach the knockout stage. As a result, Ghana's approach to the group matches will be crucial. Beating Panama first up is almost a necessity, while avoiding defeat against at least one of the two favourites could prove decisive.
This is no longer the Ghana side of the golden era between 2006 and 2010, when the team reached the last 16 and quarter-finals, respectively. However, they remain a nation that knows how to compete on this stage.
Man in charge
Addo was the coach who guided Ghana through World Cup qualification, but he will not be leading the team at the tournament itself. At the end of March, after speculation about his future had already surfaced in 2024, the Ghana Football Association decided to part ways with their manager.
His replacement is the vastly experienced Carlos Queiroz, and though the 73-year-old will have had very little time to get to know the squad and prepare for the competition, international football is a field in which he possesses unparalleled experience.
After winning back-to-back Under-20 World Cups with Portugal in 1989 and 1991, Queiroz went on to manage the senior national team, guiding them to the 2010 World Cup. He subsequently was in charge of Iran at each of the last three World Cups, meaning he will become just the third man to manage at five successive global tournaments this summer.
A former Real Madrid boss, Queiroz has also managed the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, Qatar and Oman, cementing his reputation as one of international football’s foremost specialists.
MVP
Antoine Semenyo is unquestionably Ghana’s most highly regarded player and the focal point of the new generation of Black Stars, both in terms of performances and influence in key matches.
His breakthrough has also been reflected at club level, as his move to Manchester City during the January transfer window marked a major milestone in his career, confirming Semenyo's rise to the highest level of the game.
The step up in competition has done little to slow him down. Under Pep Guardiola, Semenyo continued to shine and score goals, proving exactly why City were willing to invest over £60 million to bring him in from Bournemouth.
Semenyo combines explosive pace, physical strength in duels and an excellent ability to attack space behind the defence. He arrives at the World Cup full of confidence and with the spotlight firmly on him.
One to watch
After three seasons in England with Southampton, Kamaldeen Sulemana tested himself in Italy with Atalanta this past campaign as he continued his development.
The 24-year-old winger represents one of the most unpredictable attacking weapons available to Queiroz. Quick, skilful and direct, Sulemana has the ability to change the course of a game through sudden bursts of acceleration and one-on-one brilliance, qualities that make him particularly dangerous as an impact substitute.
Suleman’s first Serie A campaign featured both highs and lows, but it allowed him to adapt to one of Europe’s most demanding tactical environments. In Ghana’s recent matches, he has earned regular playing time and now hopes to increase his influence for the national team at the biggest tournament of all.