World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Argentina

Argentina did not merely win the South American qualifying group - they dominated it. The reigning world champions collected 38 points from 18 matches, finishing comfortably ahead of the chasing pack.

That said, the campaign was not entirely flawless. Four defeats is not an insignificant number, and a few unexpected setbacks, including a home loss to Uruguay, a defeat in Paraguay, and a draw in Venezuela, raised some eyebrows among supporters. On many occasions, Argentina were content to grind out narrow victories, winning 1-0 on five occasions.

There was, however, also the satisfaction of beating arch-rivals Brazil home and away. First came a 1-0 victory on Brazilian soil, echoing Argentina’s Copa America final triumph in Rio de Janeiro from 2021, before a stunning 4-1 win at the Monumental, as the Albiceleste delivered a footballing masterclass that ultimately cost Dorival Junior his job as Brazil head coach.