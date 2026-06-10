World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Tunisia

Tunisia entered the CAF World Cup qualifiers as one of Africa’s most reliable national teams, and their campaign fully justified that reputation, as the Carthage Eagles were virtually flawless throughout qualifying, topping their qualifying group with 28 points from a possible 30 while not conceding a single goal.

The latter was an extraordinary achievement that highlighted Tunisia’s tactical organisation, discipline and collective commitment. However, their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in January was far less successful.

After finishing second in their group, Tunisia were eliminated in the last 16 by Mali, and the disappointment prompted the sacking of manager Sami Trabelsi.