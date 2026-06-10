World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: United States
Analysing the United States’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup is not as straightforward as it might seem, even though they qualified automatically as co-hosts.
Beyond the 2025 Gold Cup, where they lost in the final to Mexico exactly one year before the World Cup, attention must also be paid to the form of some of the national team's key players. Weston McKennie has been one of Juventus’ most consistent performers, Christian Pulisic remains a top talent despite a dip in form during the second half of the season, and Folarin Balogun arrives after an impressive run that saw him score in eight consecutive Ligue 1 matches for Monaco.
However, the U.S. showed some concerning weaknesses in their two friendlies at the start of 2026, as they conceded five times to Belgium before going down 2-0 to Portugal. They have since bounced back with a win over Senegal before falling to another defeat against Germany, highlighting the inconsistent nature of the co-hosts.
What to expect
The story of the United States at this World Cup goes far beyond simply being one of the host nations. It is the latest chapter in a long-term project tied to the country’s footballing tradition and its enduring ambition not only for cultural growth within the sport, but also for definitive international recognition.
It is no secret that the U.S. has not always been considered a traditional football nation. Yet the excitement generated by the 2026 World Cup has confirmed that years of investment have paid off. This progress has come not only through the development of domestic talent but also through transformative moves that helped reshape the sport's profile in the country, such as David Beckham’s arrival in MLS, which had a profound impact on American soccer’s growth, and the subsequent performances of Lionel Messi in an Inter Miami shirt.
Perhaps for that reason, the U.S. enter the biggest tournament in world football with a realistic and tangible belief that they can rewrite history. Their goal is to surpass the quarter-final stage they reached in 2002 (setting aside the third-place finish at the inaugural 1930 World Cup). It is an ambitious objective, but not an unrealistic one, especially if they can harness the momentum and enthusiasm surrounding the tournament.
Man in charge
It must be remembered that Mauricio Pochettino is the manager who led Tottenham to a Champions League final, only to be defeated by one of the most devastating Liverpool sides in recent memory. However, when Paris Saint-Germain handed him a forward line featuring Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi in 2021, he came up short. Expectations may simply have been too high.
That is why his role with the U.S. men’s national team carries a sense of redemption for both coach and country.
Since taking over following the disastrous Copa America in 2024, Pochettino’s tenure has not been entirely smooth. Beyond the Gold Cup final defeat to Mexico, there were also disappointing CONCACAF Nations League losses to Panama in the semi-finals and Canada in the third-place match. Performances and results such as those cannot be repeated this summer.
MVP
It is impossible to talk about the United States without mentioning Christian Pulisic. The AC Milan forward has long been viewed as the player on whom American soccer placed its greatest hopes. For years, expectations outweighed results, as a talent once billed as the next global superstar never quite fulfilled that promise at either Borussia Dortmund or Chelsea.
More recently, however, Pulisic has reinvented himself as one of the most effective and reliable attacking players in Serie A.
His most recent season was a tale of two halves, however. During the first part of the campaign, he looked like the version of Pulisic who had previously lit up San Siro: decisive, disciplined and capable of winning matches in crucial moments, including the derby against Inter. During the second half, however, his form dipped noticeably and he is still searching for his best level again.
Could the World Cup be the stage that reignites ‘Captain America’?
One to watch
The growth of American soccer has produced a number of talented players in recent years, but if there is one who is establishing himself as a genuine certainty in Europe - and in the Premier League - it is Chris Richards.
The central defender came through Bayern Munich’s academy before joining Crystal Palace in 2022, following a spell at Hoffenheim. Since arriving in south London, he has become one of the Eagles’ defensive cornerstones.
A strong World Cup on home soil, with the eyes of the footballing world upon him, could further elevate Richards’ reputation and confirm the expectations surrounding him. The 26-year-old embodies the qualities of the modern centre-back: physical strength combined with mobility, athleticism and the ability to adapt to different defensive situations. For a U.S. team that still has questions to answer at the back, his performances will likely prove crucial.