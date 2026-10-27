How to get Roma 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, Serie A ticket prices, Stadio Olimpico information and more

Roma recorded their best league performance for eight seasons when finishing third in the Serie A table during the 2025/26 campaign. They'll be looking to maintain their forward momentum on both domestic and European fronts over the coming months.

You can see Roma in live action by booking match tickets today.

Under the guidance of Rudi Garcia and Luciano Spalletti, Roma were Serie A runners-up three times during the 2010s (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17). The Stadio Olimpico faithful are now praying that Gian Piero Gasperini can continue to weave his managerial magic after an impressive first campaign in charge.

Roma finished last season on a roll recording five straight league wins, including a 2-0 victory in the 'Derby della Capitale' clash against Lazio, and they picked up where they left off again this term, going on a lengthy unbeaten Serie A run.

It's set to be an unmissable campaign for 'I Giallorossi'. Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Roma matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Roma fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Tickets Location Sat, Oct 31 (6pm) Serie A: Udinese vs Roma Tickets Bluenergy Stadium (Udine) Tue, Nov 3 (8pm) UCL: Manchester United vs Roma Tickets Old Trafford (Manchester) Sat, Nov 7 (8.45pm) Serie A: Roma vs Sassuolo Tickets Stadio Olimpico (Rome) Sat, Nov 21 (6pm) Serie A: Parma vs Roma Tickets Stadio Ennio Tardini (Parma) Wed, Nov 25 (9pm) UCL: Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma Tickets Parc des Princes (Paris) Sun, Nov 29 (6pm) Serie A: Roma vs Monza Tickets Stadio Olimpico (Rome) Fri, Dec 4 (8.45pm) Serie A: Bologna vs Roma Tickets Renato Dall'Ara Stadium (Bologna) Tue, Dec 8 (9pm) UCL: Roma vs Sporting CP Tickets Stadio Olimpico (Rome) Sun, Dec 13 (12.30pm) Serie A: Lazio vs Roma Tickets Stadio Olimpico (Rome) Sat, Dec 19 (8.45pm) Serie A: Roma vs Juventus Tickets Stadio Olimpico (Rome) Sat, Jan 2 (6pm) Serie A: Roma vs Frosinone Tickets Stadio Olimpico (Rome) Tue, Jan 5 (6.30pm) Serie A: Venezia vs Roma Tickets Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo (Venice) Sat, Jan 9 (6pm) Serie A: Roma vs AC Milan Tickets Stadio Olimpico (Rome) Tue, Jan 12 (9pm) Coppa Italia: Roma vs Hellas Verona Tickets Stadio Olimpico (Rome)

How to buy Roma tickets

Official Roma match tickets can be purchased online through the club's official Ticket Portal or on matchdays at the designated Stadio Olimpico Ticketing Office. A free 'MyASR Account' is mandatory to purchase single-match or season tickets for AS Roma home games at the Stadio Olimpico, via the official club portal.

Tickets typically go on sale 2-4 weeks before a match (around 3-4 weeks for standard Serie A fixtures).

Priority Windows: Sales roll out in stages rather than all at once:

Stage 1 : Season ticket holders (PLUS and CLASSIC EXTRA) get first access and discounted extra tickets.

Stage 2 : AS Roma Card / MyASR members with purchase history.

Stage 3 : General public sale opens to all MyASR account holders.

For high-demand fixtures, like the Derby della Capitale against Lazio, Juventus, Inter, AC Milan, or European ties, tickets can sell out rapidly during the priority/season ticket stages, requiring you to act the exact minute sales open.

In addition, fans can purchase Roma match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Roma tickets?

Official Roma matchday tickets at the Stadio Olimpico typically range from €20-€125+, depending on the opponent and fixture category, while high-demand matches like the Derby della Capitale or marquee European ties cost significantly more on secondary or elevated tiers.

The Stadio Olimpico is divided into several primary seating sections:

Curva Sud (South Stand) : The historic heart of AS Roma’s hardcore supporters and ultras. Generally lower-cost/high-atmosphere, though demand is massive and general availability is limited.

Curva Nord (North Stand) : Usually allocated for away fans or general supporters depending on the match arrangement.

Distinti (Distinti Sud / Distinti Nord) : Located alongside the curves, offering a lower-tier side view of the pitch with moderate pricing.

Tribuna Tevere : The main grandstand along the side of the pitch, split into upper/lower/parterre tiers. It houses special pricing areas such as the Family Sector (for adults with under-14 children), women-specific, and over-65 seating.

Tribuna Monte Mario : The premier longside grandstand featuring higher-end seating, central views, and proximity to hospitality/VIP areas.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Stadio Olimpico

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome is one of the world's most historic and atmospheric sporting venues. Seating over 70,000 spectators, it is the largest sports facility in Italy's capital and serves as the iconic home turf for fierce crosstown Serie A rivals, AS Roma and SS Lazio. It also hosts fixtures for the Italian national football and rugby union teams.

Although the stadium was opened in the 1930s, it was rechristened the Stadio Olimpico after Rome won the bid for the 17th Summer Olympics. It was restructured into an all-seater stadium to host the opening/closing ceremonies and athletics track events.

In order to host the 1990 FIFA World Cup, the stadium was almost completely demolished and rebuilt in concrete. This overhaul added its now-famous teflon/fiberglass oval roof.

Memorable moments at Stadio Olimpico

1968 UEFA European Championship Final : After an initial 1-1 draw against Yugoslavia, Italy won the tournament replay 2-0 at the Olimpico to claim their first European crown.

1990 FIFA World Cup Final : West Germany defeated Diego Maradona's Argentina 1-0 via a late Andreas Brehme penalty, capturing the world title in the stadium's global masterpiece moment.

'The Roma Miracle' (2018) : Trailing 4-1 against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, Roma completed a stunning 3-0 second-leg comeback at the Olimpico to progress on away goals.

Six Nations Rugby : Since 2012, the stadium has served as the fortress where the Italian rugby team introduced itself to the world, famously securing historic Six Nations tournament victories over giants like France.

Francesco Totti's Farewell (2017): One of the most emotional days in football history occurred when Roma’s lifetime captain played his final match, reducing tens of thousands of fans in the Curva Sud to tears.

Roma records and statistics

AS Roma (Associazione Sportiva Roma) is one of Italy's most historic and culturally significant football clubs. Founded in 1927 via a merger engineered to provide Rome with a club capable of challenging the dominant northern powerhouses, I Giallorossi have established an identity deeply intertwined with the history and pride of the Italian capital.

Club honours and trophy highlights

While Roma may have fewer major league trophies than their northern rivals, their silverware highlights showcase immense prestige at both domestic and European levels.

Serie A : 3 Titles (1941-42, 1982-83, 2000-01)

Coppa Italia : 9 Titles (1963-64, 1968-69, 1979-80, 1980-81, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1990-91, 2006-07, 2007-08)

Supercoppa Italiana : 2 Titles (2001, 2007)

UEFA Europa Conference League : 1 Title (2021-22)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Francesco Totti (786), Daniele De Rossi (616)

Most Goals: Francesco Totti (307), Roberto Pruzzo (138)

Born from a Merger

The club was formed by a merger of three Roman sports entities: Roman FC, Alba-Audace, and Fortitudo-Pro Roma. The merger was orchestrated to create a unified powerhouse in the south of Italy, though Lazio famously refused to join.

The Capitoline Wolf

The famous club crest features a she-wolf nursing the twin brothers Romulus and Remus. This image directly mirrors the ancient foundational myth of the city of Rome.

The 'Eighth King of Rome'

Francesco Totti famously turned down massive offers from European giants (most notably Real Madrid) to stay with his boyhood club for his entire 25-year career. He remains universally revered as the symbolic 'Eighth King of Rome'.



