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Book Porto 2026/27 match tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Porto 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Primeira Liga news and more

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Liga Portugal
FC Porto

Don't miss your chance of seeing the defending Portuguese champions in action this season

Porto saw off fellow 'Big 3' outfits, Sporting CP and Benfica, last season to clinch their 31st Portuguese crown. They are now aiming to retain the title for the first time since 2013.

Porto 2026/27 Match TicketsBook now

40,000+ pack into the iconic Estádio do Dragão for every matchday and you could join the fervent Portistas for a once in a lifetime football experience by booking match tickets today.

With numerous standout Primeira Liga fixtures on the horizon, along with epic Champions League nights, there are ample opportunities for you to savour everything Porto has to offer, on and off the pitch.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at upcoming Porto matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Porto fixtures

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sat, Aug 29 (6pm)

Académico de Viseu vs Porto

Estádio Municipal do Fontelo (Viseu)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 6 (TBA)

Porto vs Moreirense

Estádio do Dragão (Porto)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 13 (TBA)

Casa Pia vs Porto

Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior (Rio Maior)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 20 (TBA)

Porto vs Benfica

Estádio do Dragão (Porto)

Tickets

Sun, Oct 11 (TBA)

Marítimo vs Porto

Estádio do Marítimo (Funchal)

Tickets

Sun, Oct 25 (TBA)

Gil Vicente vs Porto

Estádio Cidade de Barcelos (Barcelos)

Tickets

Tue, Oct 27 (TBA)

Taça da Liga: Porto vs Académico de Viseu

Estádio do Dragão (Porto)

Tickets

Sun, Nov 1 (TBA)

Porto vs Estoril

Estádio do Dragão (Porto)

Tickets

Sun, Nov 8 (TBA)

Vitória Guimarães vs Porto

Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques (Guimaraes)

Tickets

How to buy Porto tickets

Official match tickets for Porto home games can be purchased directly through the club's official channels, primarily online via the Porto ticket portal. The site operates fully in English and accepts international credit cards. You must create a free user account to complete a purchase.

Tickets are also sold at Porto Stores (such as the main store at the stadium). Ticket desks at the Estádio do Dragão also open two hours before kick-off on match days, provided seats are still available.

Priority sales windows for club members (sócios) open roughly 10-14 days before matchday. Members also receive discounted rates. If there are any tickets remaining, the general sales window opens approximately 4-7 days before the match.

In addition, fans can purchase Porto match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

Porto 2026/27 Match TicketsBook now

How much are Porto tickets?

Official Porto match tickets for standard Primeira Liga matches at the Estádio do Dragão generally range from €15-€40 for club members and €30-€80+ for the general public. Prices are likely to double or treble for high-profile matches against Benfica or Sporting CP or for European ties.

Prices will also vary according to where you are seated at Estádio do Dragão as follows:

  • Central (Main Stands - East/West): The most expensive standard tickets with the best sideline views. They typically cost around €40 for members and €80 for the general public.
  • Side (Lateral): Located along the sides of the pitch closer to the corners. These are roughly €32 for members and €64 for the public.
  • Family Box: Designated family-friendly zones, generally priced around €34 for members and €68 for the public.
  • Grandstand / Superior: Located behind the goals on the lower tiers. Usually priced around €26 for members and €52 for the public.
  • Upper (Arquibancada): The highest tiers of the stadium, providing a bird's-eye view. These are the most economical seats, starting around €19 for members.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Estádio do Dragão

Estádio do Dragão is the iconic, UEFA category four home stadium of Porto. The all-seater venue has a capacity of 50,033 and is renowned for its striking architecture.

The stadium was built to replace Porto's aging Estádio das Antas, as well as being one of the centerpiece venues for the UEFA Euro 2004 tournament.

The first match played at the new stadium was a friendly match between Porto and Barcelona in November 2003. Lionel Messi, then only 16 years of age, made his first-ever senior appearance for Barca during the match.

Portugal may have suffered a shock loss to Greece at Estádio do Dragão during the group phase of Euro 2004, but the stadium did host the first ever UEFA Nations League Final in 2019, which was won by the Seleção das Quinas.

The Naming Battle: Porto fans heavily resisted commercial sponsorship naming rights for the stadium, voting overwhelmingly to keep the historic identity associated with the club's dragon symbol.

Porto records and statistics

Porto, nicknamed Os Dragões (The Dragons) is the most decorated club in Portuguese football history, with a grand total of 88 official senior trophies to their name.

Club honours and trophy highlights

  • Primeira Liga (Portuguese Championship): 31 Titles
  • Taça de Portugal (Portuguese Cup): 20 Titles
  • UEFA Champions League / European Cup: 2 Titles (1987 & 2004)
  • UEFA Europa League / UEFA Cup: 2 Titles (2003 & 2011)

Individual Player Records

  • Most Appearances: João Pinto (587), Vítor Baía (566)
  • Most Goals: Fernando Gomes (352), Pinga (314)

The Five-in-a-Row (Penta)

Porto is the only club in Portuguese football history to win five consecutive league titles (from 1994-1999).

The Invincibles

Porto won the Primeira Liga entirely undefeated twice, first under André Villas-Boas in 2010-11 (27 wins, 3 draws) and again under Vítor Pereira in 2012-13.

The Monaco Masterclass (2004 Champions League Final)

Porto completed an astonishing underdog story, as Jose Mourinho's side dismantled AS Monaco 3-0 in Gelsenkirchen with goals from Carlos Alberto, Deco, and Dmitri Alenichev. It remains the last time a club outside Europe's 'Big Four' leagues won the Champions League.

Porto 2026/27 Match TicketsBook now


Frequently asked questions

You can buy official Porto match tickets directly through the club's online ticketing portal or from Porto stores or the Estádio do Dragão itself. Tickets for routine Portuguese Primeira Liga matches typically go on general sale a few days before the match after member priority windows close.

Official Porto match tickets purchased directly from the club typically range from €15-€45 for standard league matches depending on your membership status and seat selection. General public tickets for regular fixtures are normally baseline-priced around €30-€90.

However, these can rise significantly for marquee matches against Benfica and Sporting CP, as well as European ties.

Porto is world-famous because it is Portugal's most successful international club and one of the ultimate overachievers in modern football history.

Despite having a fraction of the budget available to some footballing giants in England, Spain, or Italy, 'The Dragons' have consistently competed alongside the world's richest teams on the biggest stages.

The all-time topscorer for Porto is the legendary Portuguese striker Fernando Gomes, who scored 355 goals in 451 official matches for the club. Nicknamed 'Bibota' (Two Golden Boots), Gomes won the European Golden Shoe twice (1983 & 1985) while leading the line for Porto.

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