How to get Napoli 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, Serie A ticket prices, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona information and more

Napoli, who were crowned Serie A champions twice in the past four seasons, are chasing further silverware to add to their trophy cabinet. You can see the likes of Scott McTominay, Kevin De Bruyne and Rasmus Højlund in action by booking match tickets today.

After claiming the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years during the 2022/23 season, I Ciucciarelli (The Little Donkeys) have kicked on, recapturing the crown two seasons later and finishing second in the table during the latest campaign.

New Napoli boss, Massimiliano Allegri, may have taken some time to settle in after taking over the reins from Antonio Conte in the summer, but recent positive performances against Roma and Bodø/Glimt will have boosted morale amongst the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona masses.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Napoli matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Napoli fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Tickets Location Wed, Oct 28 (8.45pm) Serie A: Monza vs Napoli Tickets Stadio Brianteo (Monza) Sun, Nov 1 (8.45pm) Serie A: Juventus vs Napoli Tickets Allianz Stadium (Turin) Wed, Nov 4 (8pm) UCL: Porto vs Napoli Tickets Estádio do Dragão (Porto) Sun, Nov 8 (12.30pm) Serie A: Napoli vs Lazio Tickets Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples) Sun, Nov 21 (8.45pm) Serie A: Napoli vs Torino Tickets Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples) Tue, Nov 24 (8pm) UCL: Manchester City vs Napoli Tickets Etihad Stadium (Manchester) Sun, Nov 29 (3pm) Serie A: Sassuolo vs Napoli Tickets Mapei Stadium (Reggio Emilia) Sat, Dec 5 (8.45pm) Serie A: Napoli vs Lecce Tickets Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples) Tue, Dec 8 (9pm) UCL: Napoli vs Club Brugge Tickets Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples) Sun, Dec 13 (8.45pm) Serie A: Napoli vs AC Milan Tickets Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples) Wed, Dec 16 (9pm) Coppa Italia: Napoli vs Fiorentina TBA Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples) Sun, Dec 20 (8.45pm) Serie A: Atalanta vs Napoli Tickets New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Sun, Jan 3 (6pm) Serie A: Parma vs Napoli Tickets Stadio Ennio Tardini (Parma) Thu, Jan 7 (8.45pm) Serie A: Napoli vs Cagliari Tickets Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples) Mon, Jan 11 (8.45pm) Serie A: Udinese vs Napoli Tickets Bluenergy Stadium (Udine)

How to buy Napoli tickets

Official Napoli match tickets can be purchased directly through the TicketOne Napoli Portal or via the club's site. A free user account requires setting up, if using TicketOne, which is the official ticketing partner for Napoli.

Tickets typically go on sale 7-10 days before the match, though high-profile games or special fixtures may adopt different timelines. The sales phases are as follows:

Phase 1 (Fan Stadium Card / Fidelity Card) : Priority access and discounted pricing for holders of the paid loyalty card.

Phase 2 (Premium Members) : Access for club members before public release.

Phase 3 (General Sale) : Open to the general public via TicketOne. High-demand matches against top-tier opponents (such as Juventus, Roma, Inter, or Champions League games) often sell out during Phase 1 or Phase 2 and may not reach general sale.

In addition, fans can purchase Napoli match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Napoli tickets?

Official Napoli match tickets at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona generally range from €20-€275, depending on the tier, section, and importance of the fixture (with routine matches on the lower end and big European or marquee games priced higher).

Seating Sections and Categories

Curva (Curva A & Curva B): Located behind the goals; home to the most vocal ultras and supporters. Prices range from roughly €20 for lower-tier routine games up to higher rates for marquee/European fixtures.

Distinti: Runs along the side of the pitch with a good overall view at a mid-tier price point.

Tribuna Nisida & Tribuna Posillipo: Located along the central touchlines facing each other across the halfway line. These are the most comfortable and expensive seats in the stadium, offering the most complete view. Top prices reach up to €275 for high-profile matches.

Tribuna Family: Located in the lower tier beneath Tribuna Nisida as a budget-friendly option for families. As of recent club notices, tickets cost €14 per adult and €10 for children up to 12.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is the third-largest football stadium in Italy and serves as the iconic home fortress of SSC Napoli. Located in the western Fuorigrotta neighbourhood of Naples, this 54,726 all-seater venue is much more than concrete and grass; it is a secular temple where football, passion, and the eternal spirit of Diego Maradona collide.

Construction of the stadium began in 1952 to replace the war-torn Stadio Partenopeo. It was officially inaugurated in December 1959, with a match between Napoli and Juventus, which the hosts won 2-1.

The structure underwent a massive transformation for the 1990 FIFA World Cup, adding an all-seater configuration and its famous cantilevered roof. A further overhaul, costing €20 million, for the 2019 Summer Universiade replaced the old seating with vibrant sea-blue seats that mimic the colours of the Gulf of Naples.

Following the passing of football legend Diego Maradona, the city council officially changed the name from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in December 2020.

Memorable moments at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The First Scudetto (1987) : Napoli secured a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina at the stadium to clinch their first-ever Serie A title. The historic victory broke the decades-long dominance of the wealthy northern clubs and triggered a literal week-long carnival across the city.

The 1989 UEFA Cup Semi-Final (Napoli vs Bayern Munich) : Before kick-off, Maradona treated the crowd to the most iconic pre-match warm-up in history, dancing and juggling the ball with untied shoelaces to the stadium speakers blaring “Live Is Life” by Opus. Napoli drew 2-2 (winning 4-2 on aggregate) and moved on to win their only European trophy.

The 1990 World Cup Semi-Final (Italy vs Argentina) : Perhaps one of the most emotionally complicated match in football history. Maradona, Naples’ adopted son, captained Argentina against Italy in his own club stadium. He asked Neapolitans to support Argentina, prompting the famous Ultras banner: "Maradona, Naples loves you, but Italy is our homeland." Argentina won on penalties, and it was the only ground in Italy where the Argentine anthem was not booed.

The Dual Maradona Stadiums: Naples does not hold the sole claim to this name. The stadium of Argentinos Juniors in Buenos Aires is also called Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, honoring the place where Diego began his professional career.

Napoli records and statistics

SSC Napoli (Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli), founded in 1926, is one of the most culturally significant and historically rich football clubs in Italy.

Based in the passionate southern city of Naples, the club plays its home games at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli represents a fierce regional pride, famously breaking the historical football dominance of Northern Italy.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Serie A : 4 Titles (1986-87, 1989-90, 2022-23, 2024-25)

Coppa Italia : 6 Titles (1961-62, 1975-76, 1986-87, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2019-20)

Supercoppa Italiana : 3 Titles (1990, 2014, 2025)

UEFA Cup (Europa League) : 1 Title (1988-89)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Marek Hamšík (520), Giuseppe Bruscolotti (508)

Most Goals: Dries Mertens (148), Lorenzo Insigne (122)

The Divine Number 10

Following his departure and everlasting impact on the city, Napoli officially retired the Number 10 jersey in honour of Diego Maradona. No player will ever wear it for the club again.

From Bankruptcy to the Top

In 2004, Napoli went completely bankrupt and was relegated to Serie C1 (the third tier). Film producer Aurelio De Laurentiis bought the club, resurrected it under the temporary name 'Napoli Soccer', and engineered a historic climb back to football elite status.

The Donkey Mascot

While the club's original crest featured a majestic horse, a disastrous inaugural season led locals to joke that the team was a "braying donkey" (O Ciuccio). Instead of taking offense, the club embraced the humor, making the donkey their official mascot.



