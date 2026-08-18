How to buy AFC Bournemouth 2026/27 tickets: Fixtures, prices & more

Bournemouth are entering the most exciting season in their history. The Cherries finished sixth in 2025/26, the highest league placing the club has ever achieved, and sealed qualification for European football for the very first time after a remarkable unbeaten run in the second half of the campaign.

That success brought change. Andoni Iraola departed for Liverpool after three transformative seasons on the south coast, with Marco Rose arriving to take charge of a squad that now juggles Premier League and Europa League football. Add the ongoing expansion of the Vitality Stadium, and there has never been a better time to be at Dean Court.

With demand at an all-time high and the Vitality still among the smallest grounds in the Premier League, tickets are harder to come by than ever. Let GOAL guide you through the process of getting into a Bournemouth match this season.

What are the upcoming AFC Bournemouth fixtures?

Below you can find Bournemouth's upcoming Premier League fixtures for the 2026/27 season:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sun 23 Aug 2026 Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Etihad Stadium, Manchester Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026 AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026 Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth St James' Park, Newcastle Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026 AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Tickets Sun 20 Sep 2026 AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026 Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Stamford Bridge, London Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026 AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Tickets Sat 12 Dec 2026 Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Emirates Stadium, London Tickets Sat 26 Dec 2026 AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Tickets Sat 2 Jan 2027 AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Tickets Wed 6 Jan 2027 Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth Amex Stadium, Brighton Tickets

Bournemouth also compete in the Europa League this season, with the league phase running from September through to late January, adding a series of European nights at the Vitality Stadium to the schedule.

How to buy AFC Bournemouth 2026/27 tickets?

The most accessible way to buy Bournemouth tickets is through StubHub, where verified tickets are available for home and away fixtures without needing loyalty points or a purchase history.

Bournemouth allocates matchday tickets through the Cherries Points scheme, a system that gives priority to fans based on how many previous matches they have bought. Points accumulate over time, meaning newer supporters sit at the back of the queue, and only on limited occasions do fixtures reach a genuine general sale where anyone can buy.

With the smallest capacity in the Premier League and European football driving demand higher than ever, that system leaves most fans locked out. StubHub removes the barrier entirely. There are no points to earn and no qualification period, so you can browse listings for any fixture, compare seats across the ground and buy in minutes, which makes it the go to option for last-minute tickets and for visitors travelling to Dorset for a specific game.

How much are AFC Bournemouth tickets?

Bournemouth prices match demand across three categories, from Category A for the biggest fixtures down to Category C, with adult face values recently ranging from around £42 to £59 depending on the stand.

For Category A games, the cheapest adult seats have been in the Family Stand at around £42, rising through the North and South Stands at around £45, East Outer at £46, Main Outer at £51, East Centre at £52 and Main Centre at £59. Concessions are typically several pounds cheaper across every area, with junior tickets from around £11.

On StubHub, prices track live demand rather than fixed categories. The visits of Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa will sit at the premium end this season, while lower category fixtures offer the best value. The pattern is consistent at a ground this small: the cheapest seats go first, so early buyers get the better deal.

What to expect from AFC Bournemouth in 2026/27?

Bournemouth begin 2026/27 as a genuine European club for the first time, following a sixth-place finish that represented the best season in their history.

Marco Rose inherits a squad built by Iraola into one of the most aggressive and watchable teams in the division, and the challenge now is sustaining that level across two competitions with a small squad and an even smaller stadium. Recent seasons have delivered home wins over Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham, proof that the Vitality remains one of the most awkward away trips in England despite its size.

The home schedule offers plenty. Liverpool visit in September in Iraola's first return to the south coast, Tottenham come on Boxing Day, and European nights arrive at Dean Court for the first time ever. For fans wanting to see the Cherries at their best, this is the season to be there.

What is the history of the Vitality Stadium?

The Vitality Stadium, formerly known as Dean Court, is a football ground in Boscombe on the outskirts of Bournemouth and has been the home of AFC Bournemouth since 1910.

It has long been the smallest ground in the Premier League, with a capacity of around 11,300, after being completely rebuilt in 2001 with the pitch rotated ninety degrees from its original position. Originally redeveloped as a three sided stadium holding 9,600, seating was added to the undeveloped south end in 2005.

That is now changing. Rather than building an entirely new ground, the club has committed to redeveloping the Vitality in phases, with a new south stand replacing the temporary structure and a long term goal of expanding capacity towards 20,000 and potentially beyond, all without closing the stadium. The ground has also hosted several England Under 21 internationals and matches involving the England women's national team.