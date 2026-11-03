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Roberto Firmino of Al-Ahli Saudi lifts The AFC Champions League Elite trophyGetty Images
Book Al Ahli Saudi Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid and Rob Norcup

How to buy Al Ahli Saudi FC 2026/27 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

Tickets
Saudi Pro League
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ahli

Don’t miss out on the chance of seeing one of the Big Four of Saudi football in action as they light up Jeddah

Al-Ahli enter the 2026/27 season as back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite holders under new head coach Marino Pusic, appointed following Matthias Jaissle's departure to become Newcastle United's manager. Known across the Kingdom as 'Al-Malaki' (The Royal), Al-Ahli remain one of Saudi football's premier attractions, with average attendances at a 10-year high at their Jeddah home.Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need through May 2027, including how to buy, seating categories, and how much they cost.

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Al-Ahli Saudi FC 2026/27 fixtures

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) calendar runs across 34 rounds through late May 2027, scheduled alongside Al-Ahli's AFC Champions League Elite title defense, the Saudi Super Cup, and the King's Cup. Below is the fixture-by-fixture schedule for Al-Ahli across all competitions through the end of the 2026/27 campaign.
Date & TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
Thu 13 Aug 2026, 11:00 PMAl Diriyah vs Al AhliPrince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 1Tickets
Mon 17 Aug 2026, 6:00 PMAl Anwar vs Al AhliAway (venue TBC)King's Cup, Round of 32Tickets
Sat 22 Aug 2026, 11:00 PMAl Ahli vs AbhaKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 2Tickets
Wed 26 Aug 2026, 9:00 PMAl Ahli vs Auckland FCKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Round 1Tickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026, 9:05 PMAl Kholood vs Al AhliAl Hazem Club Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 4Tickets
Tue 1 Sep 2026, 11:00 PMAl Hilal vs Al AhliKingdom Arena (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 3 (Clásico)Tickets
Fri 4 Sep 2026, 11:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al RiyadhKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 5Tickets
Tue 8 Sep 2026, 11:00 PMAl Qadsiah vs Al AhliPrince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 6Tickets
Fri 11 Sep 2026, 9:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al HazemKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 7Tickets
Mon 14 Sep 2026, 9:15 PMAl Ahli vs PakhtakorKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)AFC Champions League Elite, MD 1Tickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026, 8:00 PMMamelodi Sundowns vs Al AhliLoftus Versfeld Stadium (Away)FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Round 2Tickets
Fri 9 Oct 2026, 8:00 PMAl Fateh vs Al AhliMaydan Al-Fateh Club Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 8Tickets
Mon 12 Oct 2026, 7:00 PMAl Wasl vs Al AhliZabeel Stadium (Away)AFC Champions League Elite, MD 2Tickets
Mon 19 Oct 2026, 8:00 PMAl Fayha vs Al AhliAl Majma'ah Sports City (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 10Tickets
Fri 23 Oct 2026, 8:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al KhaleejKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 11Tickets
Mon 26 Oct 2026, 9:15 PMAl Ahli vs Al GharafaKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)AFC Champions League Elite, MD 3Tickets
Fri 30 Oct 2026, 8:00 PMAl Shabab vs Al AhliAl-Shabab Club Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 12Tickets
Mon 2 Nov 2026, 7:00 PMAl Sadd vs Al AhliJassim Bin Hamad Stadium (Away)AFC Champions League Elite, MD 4Tickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 8:30 PMAl Ahli vs Al TaawounKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 13Tickets
Fri 20 Nov 2026, 8:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al FaisalyKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 14Tickets
Mon 23 Nov 2026, 7:00 PMAl Shamal vs Al AhliAl Bayt Stadium (Away)AFC Champions League Elite, MD 5Tickets
Thu 26 Nov 2026, 8:00 PMAl Ittihad vs Al AhliKing Abdullah Sports City (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 15 (Jeddah Derby)Tickets
Tue 1 Dec 2026, 4:40 PMAl Ula vs Al AhliPrince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium (Away)King's Cup, Round of 16Tickets
Thu 3 Dec 2026, 8:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al EttifaqKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 16Tickets
Tue 8 Dec 2026, 9:15 PMAl Ahli vs Shabab Al AhliPrince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium (Home)AFC Champions League Elite, MD 6Tickets
Thu 10 Dec 2026, 8:00 PMNEOM SC vs Al AhliKing Khalid Sport City Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 17Tickets
Mon 14 Dec 2026, 8:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al DiriyahKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 18Tickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 8:00 PMAl Qadsiah vs Al AhliNeutral Venue (KSA)Saudi Super Cup, Semi-FinalTickets
Tue 9 Feb 2027, 5:45 PMNeftchi Fergana vs Al AhliIstiqlol Stadium (Away)AFC Champions League Elite, MD 7Tickets
Thu 11 Feb 2027, 10:00 PMAbha vs Al AhliPrince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 19Tickets
Mon 15 Feb 2027, 9:15 PMAl Ahli vs Al AinKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)AFC Champions League Elite, MD 8Tickets
Thu 18 Feb 2027, 10:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al HilalKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 20 (Clásico)Tickets
Thu 25 Feb 2027, 10:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al KholoodKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 21Tickets
Sat 6 Mar 2027, 9:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al NassrKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 9 (Rescheduled)Tickets
Thu 11 Mar 2027, 9:00 PMAl Riyadh vs Al AhliPrince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 22Tickets
Thu 18 Mar 2027, 9:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al QadsiahKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 23Tickets
Fri 2 Apr 2027, 9:00 PMAl Hazem vs Al AhliAl Hazem Club Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 24Tickets
Thu 8 Apr 2027, 9:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al FatehKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 25Tickets
Thu 15 Apr 2027, 9:00 PMAl Nassr vs Al AhliAl-Awwal Park (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 26Tickets
Sun 18 Apr 2027, 9:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al FayhaKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 27Tickets
Thu 22 Apr 2027, 9:00 PMAl Khaleej vs Al AhliPrince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 28Tickets
Thu 29 Apr 2027, 9:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al ShababKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 29Tickets
Thu 6 May 2027, 9:00 PMAl Taawoun vs Al AhliKing Abdullah Sport City Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 30Tickets
Wed 12 May 2027, 9:00 PMAl Faisaly vs Al AhliAl Majma'ah Sports City (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 31Tickets
Thu 20 May 2027, 9:00 PMAl Ahli vs Al IttihadKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 32 (Jeddah Derby)Tickets
Mon 24 May 2027, 9:00 PMAl Ettifaq vs Al AhliPrince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 33Tickets
Sat 29 May 2027, 9:00 PMAl Ahli vs NEOM SCKing Abdullah Sports City (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 34Tickets
The SPL publishes specific round kickoff slots in operational calendar windows. Beyond domestic league play, Al-Ahli will balance knockout progression across the AFC Champions League Elite knockout phase and the King's Cup through the spring of 2027. 

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How to buy Al-Ahli Saudi FC tickets?

To secure your spot at an Al Ahli home game, primary tickets are initially released through the official Saudi Pro League (SPL) ticketing channels or the dedicated WeBook platform.
Tickets for Al Ahli fixtures are typically released 7 to 10 days before matchday. Because Al Ahli commands one of the highest average attendances across Saudi Arabia, tickets for marquee fixtures, specifically the Jeddah Derby against Al-Ittihad and high-profile visits from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr—consistently sell out within hours.
While club memberships are not strictly mandatory for general admission, Al Ahli provides 'Raqi' membership tiers offering priority booking windows for prime sideline seats at King Abdullah Sports City.
For fans who miss the initial primary drop, GrintaHub is the leading secondary ticket platform in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region, providing authentic, verified tickets for sold-out matches with direct mobile delivery.

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How much are Al-Ahli Saudi FC tickets?

Al-Ahli ticket prices vary based on opposition, seat location within King Abdullah Sports City, and overall match importance:
  • General Admission: Usually ranges from SAR 30 to SAR 90.
  • Gold & Silver Categories: Premium lower-bowl and central sideline views typically cost between SAR 250 and SAR 600.
  • VIP & VVIP Hospitality: Premium lounges with bespoke catering, dedicated parking, and executive seating options range from SAR 1,500 upwards.
Ticket prices on secondary marketplaces like GrintaHub reflect market demand, with derby clashes against Al-Ittihad and crucial title-run matches commanding higher interest as the season approaches May 2027.

Al Ahli Tickets Buy now

What to expect from Al-Ahli Saudi FC in 2026/27?

Al-Ahli head into the 2026/27 campaign established among the Saudi Pro League's traditional "Big Four," challenging alongside local rivals Al-Ittihad as well as Riyadh powerhouses Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. Following their return to the top flight in 2022, the club completed back-to-back continental triumphs by lifting the AFC Champions League Elite trophy in both 2024/25 and 2025/26.
The summer brought significant structural adjustment. Following Matthias Jaissle's departure for Newcastle United, Marino Pusic arrived on a contract through 2028 after successful spells at Shakhtar Donetsk and Al Jazira. Following Riyad Mahrez's contract termination in July 2026, Al-Ahli re-tooled their front line by securing Armenian playmaker Eduard Spertsyan from Krasnodar and signing Portuguese winger Francisco Trincão for €85 million.
Striker Ivan Toney anchors the frontline after capturing the 2025/26 Golden Boot, supported defensively by Roger Ibañez and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as the side challenges across four competitions through May 2027.

History of King Abdullah Sports City

King Abdullah Sports City, nicknamed 'The Jewel' (Al-Jawhara), is located 30 kilometers north of central Jeddah near King Abdulaziz International Airport. Built to provide western Saudi Arabia with a tier-one sporting complex, it succeeded the historic Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium as the primary venue for Jeddah's major sporting events.
Opened in May 2014, the stadium features an official capacity of 62,241, ranking as the second-largest sports venue in Saudi Arabia behind Riyadh's King Fahd Sports City. Al-Ahli share the facility with city rivals Al-Ittihad. In addition to regular club and national team matches, the stadium has hosted high-profile global spectacles including WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble (2018), the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua heavyweight rematch 'Rage on the Red Sea' (2022), and the 2026 Supercopa de España Final.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab. If official tickets are sold out or you're after a specific seating category, Ticombo is a trusted secondary retailer offering tickets from SAR17.

The King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, which is known as ‘The Jewel’, is currently the biggest stadium in the Saudi Pro League. It’s a multi-use stadium that was built to provide the city of Jeddah with a world class football venue. Previously, Jeddah’s clubs had been playing their home matches at the much smaller and mostly uncovered Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. The King Abdullah Sports City stadium opened in 2014 and has a capacity of 62,345. Al Ittihad share the ground with fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.

Karim Benzema, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo rank among the biggest-money arrivals the Saudi Pro League has seen, with transfer fees and total deal values regularly topping €50 million as clubs continue to invest heavily in marquee signings.

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