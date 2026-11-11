How to get Rennes vs Brest tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Rennes host Brest on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

In their most recent league clash on April 4, 2026, Rennes secured a hard-fought 4-3 away victory against Brest in an action-packed thriller. Prior to that meeting, Rennes also claimed a strong 3-1 victory on home turf at Roazhon Park in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rennes vs Brest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rennes vs Brest Ligue 1 kick-off?

Rennes vs Brest kicks off at Roazhon Park in Rennes on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 13 6 Dec 2026 - 11:15 Roazhon Park

How to buy Rennes vs Brest Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Rennes vs Brest Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable option is to purchase tickets through the official Rennes ticketing portal, which offers standard seating categories and official pricing.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Rennes vs Brest Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Rennes vs Brest Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Upper-Tier / Goal Ends: Typically start around €20 to €25 .

Typically start around . Longside Standard Seating: Generally range between €45 and €65 .

Generally range between . Central Grandstand / Category 1: Start Around €70 to €95 .

Start Around . Hospitality and VIP Packages: Range upward from €200 to €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Category 2 / Upper Sections: Start around €80 to €95 for upper tier or less central blocks.

Start around for upper tier or less central blocks. Category 1 Seating: Typically range from €110 to €140 .

Typically range from . VIP & Premium Resale: Start around €160 to €200+.

Rennes vs Brest Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Rennes vs Brest Form

Rennes have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-2 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice on October 30, though they did beat Strasbourg 3-0 in the league five days earlier. A 2-2 draw with Juventus in the Europa League sits in the middle of the run. Across the five matches, Rennes scored 16 goals and conceded 14, a return that reflects a side with attacking output but defensive vulnerability.

Brest have won two, drawn two, and lost one across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Lorient on November 2, and they also beat Angers 5-1 in the league in October. A 1-2 defeat to Nice and two draws, one in a friendly against Monza and one against Lille, complete the run. Brest scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Rennes vs Brest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 4, 2026, when Rennes won 4-3 at Brest's ground in Ligue 1. Before that, Rennes claimed a 3-1 home win in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Rennes hold three wins to Brest's two, with the sides producing 19 goals across those encounters.