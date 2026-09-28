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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoNetherlands
Philips Stadion
team-logoSerbia
Book Netherlands vs Serbia Tickets
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How to get Netherlands vs Serbia tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands
Serbia

Netherlands take on Serbia in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The Netherlands host Serbia in a high-stakes UEFA Nations League fixture at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on October 4, 2026. This dynamic matchup brings together two top-tier European nations eager to secure essential points in the group standings.

GOAL provides all the key details you need to secure your seat at Philips Stadion. Discover where to purchase tickets, pricing options, and how to complete your booking today.

Netherlands vs Serbia ticketsBuy now

When is the Netherlands vs Serbia UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Netherlands vs Serbia kicks off at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4
Philips Stadion

Where to buy Netherlands vs Serbia tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for Netherlands home international matches. The official KNVB portal is your first stop to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms likeStubHub are your way to go.

Netherlands vs Serbia ticketsBuy now

How much are Netherlands vs Serbia tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official KNVB ticketing portal start at €35 for general admission entry behind the goals, with rates increasing depending on seating tier and view across Philips Stadion.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €70 per seat, with final pricing subject to real-time market demand and available inventory.

Netherlands vs Serbia ticketsBuy now

Netherlands vs Serbia UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Netherlands vs Serbia Form

Netherlands have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Morocco at the World Cup on June 30, which ended their tournament run. Prior to that, they beat Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 at the same competition, and drew 2-2 with Japan. The Dutch scored 12 goals across those five matches.

Serbia have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 5-1 defeat to Mexico, and they also lost 3-0 to both Cabo Verde and Spain. Their wins came against Saudi Arabia and Latvia, both by a 2-1 scoreline. Serbia scored eight goals and conceded 14 across that run.

NED

NED - Form

SWE
W5-1
TUN
W1-3
MAR
L1-1
GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
SER

SER - Form

KSA
W2-1
CPV
L3-0
MEX
L5-1
GRE
L1-2
NED
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Netherlands vs Serbia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only match on record between these sides saw Netherlands beat Serbia 1-0 at the 2006 World Cup on June 11. That single meeting gives Netherlands a perfect record in the head-to-head dataset.

Head to Head

NetherlandsDrawSerbia
2
0
0
UEFA Nations League A
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
2
FT
World Cup
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
0
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
3Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2


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