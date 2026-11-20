Lazio host Roma on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

In their most recent encounter on May 17, 2026, Roma secured a decisive 2–0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to a brace from defender Gianluca Mancini in a fiery contest that saw both sides finish with ten men. With Lazio eager to snap their winless derby run and avenge last season's league double, the upcoming clash promises another intense battle for supremacy in the Eternal City.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lazio vs Roma, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lazio vs Roma Serie A kick-off?

Lazio vs Roma kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026.

How to buy Lazio vs Roma Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Lazio vs Roma Serie A match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Ticketing Partner: Primary tickets are sold exclusively through Vivaticket and the official SS Lazio website.

Primary tickets are sold exclusively through Vivaticket and the official SS Lazio website. Roma Official Channels: Tickets for the visiting Curva Sud and Distinti Sud sections are managed separately through AS Roma's official ticketing portal via Vivaticket.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lazio vs Roma Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Lazio vs Roma Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva Nord & Distinti (Behind Goals / Lower Tiers): €30 – €50.

€30 – €50. Tribuna Tevere (Lateral / Side Stands): €60 – €120.

€60 – €120. Tribuna Monte Mario (Central / Premium Sides): €100 – €180+.

€100 – €180+. VIP & Corporate Hospitality: €250 – €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / End Sections (Curva / Distinti): €95 – €140

€95 – €140 Lateral Stands (Tribuna Tevere): €150 – €280

€150 – €280 Central & Lower Premium Seats (Monte Mario): €300 – €550+

Lazio vs Roma Serie A: Everything you need to know

Lazio vs Roma Form

Lazio have recorded four wins and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at home to Napoli. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Cagliari, and they also produced a 6-2 away victory at Sassuolo during this run. Gattuso's side scored 14 goals and conceded just four across those five games.

Roma's last five matches produced three wins, one draw and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Sassuolo, and they also beat Udinese 5-2 away from home. The sole defeat came in the Champions League, losing 3-2 to Manchester United. Gasperini's side scored 17 goals and conceded eight across the five fixtures.

Lazio vs Roma: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent Derby della Capitale in this dataset took place on 17 May 2026, when Roma beat Lazio 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A. Across the last five meetings between the two clubs, Roma have won three times, Lazio once, and one match ended in a draw. Roma have kept a clean sheet in two of those five encounters.