Inter Club d'Escaldes host AGF on Thursday, December 17, 2026 at the Estadi de la FAF.

Inter Club d'Escaldes and AGF Aarhus have never faced each other in a competitive or friendly match, making this UEFA Conference League League Phase clash their first-ever meeting. The fixture also represents a rare cross-border collision, as Inter Club d'Escaldes have never previously played a Danish club in UEFA competition, while AGF hold limited historical exposure against Andorran opposition.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Inter Club d'Escaldes vs AGF, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Inter Club d'Escaldes vs AGF Conference League kick-off?

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs AGF takes place at the Estadi de la FAF on Thursday, December 17, 2026.

How to buy Inter Club d'Escaldes vs AGF Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Inter Club d'Escaldes vs AGF Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Inter Club d'Escaldes Official Channels: Home match tickets for fixtures in Andorra are typically released directly through the club's official website and social media channels closer to the match date, or sold at the stadium box office on matchday if availability remains.

Home match tickets for fixtures in Andorra are typically released directly through the club's official website and social media channels closer to the match date, or sold at the stadium box office on matchday if availability remains. AGF Official Away Allocation: Traveling supporters can purchase tickets in the designated away section directly through AGF Aarhus's official ticketing portal, subject to the club's loyalty point or season ticket priority rules.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Inter Club d'Escaldes vs AGF Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the Inter Club d'Escaldes vs AGF Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Open Side Zones: €20 – €35 .

. Covered Main Stand: €35 – €50 .

. Away Section (AGF Supporters): €20 – €40.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Open Side Zones: €420 – €435 .

. Covered Main Stand / Mid-Tier: €435 – €600+ .

. VIP / Premium Hospitality: €600 – €1,150+.

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs AGF Conference League: Everything you need to know

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs AGF Form

Inter Club d'Escaldes have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Sporting Escaldes in the 1. Division, following a 2-1 Conference League defeat to FK Crvena Zvezda. Across those five games, Escaldes have scored four goals and conceded six, with both European fixtures ending in defeat.

AGF have been in stronger form, winning three, drawing one, and losing one of their last five. Poulsen's side beat AC Horsens 2-0 in the Superleague most recently, and their 0-0 draw with Braga in the Conference League showed defensive solidity at the highest level. They have scored five goals and conceded three across that run, with consecutive wins over FC Roskilde and Viborg prior to the Braga match demonstrating a consistent attacking output.

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs AGF: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Inter Club d'Escaldes and AGF from recent meetings. This fixture does not have a recorded history in the provided dataset.