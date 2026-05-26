How to buy UEFA Champions League Final 2026 tickets: PSG vs Arsenal, ticket prices, ballot information and Puskás Aréna

All eyes are firmly fixed on Budapest, where PSG take on Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League Final at the Puskás Aréna on Saturday, May 30.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your footballing dreams come true by getting your hands on a ticket for the 2026 Champions League Final in Budapest.

When is the 2026 Champions League Final?

Champions League - Final 30 May 2026 - 12:00 Puskas Arena

How to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

With the final matchup between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain now confirmed, all ticket distribution processes have kicked off.

There is a selection of ways you can secure your Champions League Final tickets:

Official Club Ballots: Arsenal and PSG have roughly 16,800 tickets each. Arsenal’s priority windows open today, May 7, while PSG is using a wave system for loyal subscribers.

UEFA Resale Portal: If you missed the March lottery, the Official UEFA Resale Platform is the only safe way to buy face-value tickets returned by other fans.

Official Hospitality: For those with a larger budget (€3,500+), guaranteed seats are still available via the UEFA Hospitality portal, including premium lounge access.

Neutral Capacity: Outside of the 34,000 tickets for the finalists, the remaining seats at the Puskás Aréna were allocated to the UEFA public ballot and the international football family.

Secondary Market: For last-minute tickets to secure your space in the final, look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub .

How does the Champions League Final ballot work?

Since demand for the final is massive, UEFA does not sell tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

To keep things fair, UEFA uses a lottery (ballot) system for the general public.

Here's everything you need to know:

Application Window

Fans typically apply for tickets through the official UEFA ticketing portal months in advance (the deadline for this year was March 19, 2026).

The Draw

After the window closes, all valid applications are randomly ranked.

Successful applicants are notified via email and given a strictly limited window to purchase their tickets (a maximum of two per person).

Mobile Ticketing

All tickets are delivered exclusively via the UEFA Mobile Tickets app.

This is a security measure to prevent unauthorized resale and ensure only genuine fans get through the gates.

How much are UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

UEFA Champions League ticket prices vary depending on several factors, including the venue, the stage of the competition, and the opposition.

If you are lucky enough to secure a seat through the official ballot, prices for the PSG vs Arsenal 2026 final are:

Category Price Fans First €70 Category 3 €180 Category 2 €650 Category 1 €950

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices and on secondary sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about PSG vs Arsenal

PSG ARS Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players 4 B. White

Where does the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final take place?

The 2026 UEFA Champions League Final will take place in Hungary, at Puskás Aréna, Budapest, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Officially opened in 2019, the Puskás Aréna has a capacity of around 65,000 for major international fixtures.

It serves as the home ground of the Hungary national football team and has quickly become a centrepiece for high-profile football events in Central Europe.

What are the key 2025/26 Champions League dates?

League Phase : September 16, 2025 – January 28, 2026

Knockout Play-offs : February 17–18 & 24–25, 2026

Round of 16 : March 10–11 & 17–18, 2026

Quarter-finals : April 7–8 & 14–15, 2026

Semi-finals : April 28–29 & May 5–6, 2026

Final : Saturday, May 30, 2026 – Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Kick-off for the final will be at 18:00 CEST.