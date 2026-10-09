How to get Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Getafe take on Rayo Vallecano on Monday, October 19, 2026 at the Coliseum in Getafe.

Rayo Vallecano hold a slight upper hand in recent meetings, having gone unbeaten in their last six matches against Getafe (3 wins, 3 draws). Matches between these two sides are historically low-scoring, defensive battles, with four of their last five meetings featuring under 2.5 goals.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga kick-off?

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off at the Coliseum in Getafe, on Monday, October 19, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 19 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Coliseum

How to buy Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano match at the Estadio Coliseum, follow these main steps and tips:

1. Official Club Website

Visit the official Getafe CF website. Navigate to the ticketing section (Entradas) on Getafe's official site. Tickets for standard LaLiga matches generally go on sale 1 to 2 weeks prior to matchday for the general public.

2. Stadium Box Office

If tickets do not fully sell out online, Getafe opens its physical ticket booths (Taquillas) at the Estadio Coliseum. You can purchase remaining tickets in person in the days leading up to the game or on matchday itself, provided official identification (ID card or passport).

3. Secondary Resale Marketplaces

If the match is sold out through official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list reseller tickets from season ticket holders.

How much do Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Coliseum vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official club channels or secondary ticket platforms:

1. Official Getafe CF Prices (Face Value)

When purchasing directly from Getafe CF's official box office or website, general admission tickets typically range from €30 to €80:

Fondo (Behind the Goals): €30 – €40

Lateral (Side Stands): €40 – €65

Tribuna (Main Stand): €60 – €80

VIP & Hospitality: €180 – €300+ per ticket

2. Secondary Resale Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub fluctuate based on demand, dynamic pricing, and service fees:

Starting Resale Price: Approximately €120 – €150 for general admission seating.

Average Resale Range: Typically €140 – €220 across general stands.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Form

Getafe have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five competitive matches, collecting just five points across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis, and they also fell 1-0 to Osasuna earlier in the sequence. The two draws, both 1-1, came against Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo. Getafe scored four goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Rayo Vallecano have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Espanyol, which followed a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid. Earlier in the run, Rayo beat Racing Santander 3-2 and drew 1-1 with Deportivo Alaves. They scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded ten.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Rayo Vallecano won 2-0 at the Coliseum. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 when Rayo hosted Getafe in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Rayo hold two wins to Getafe's none, with three matches ending level, and the five games have produced a combined five goals.