How to get Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Espanyol take on Atletico Madrid on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

In their previous league meeting in February 2026, Atlético Madrid secured a 4–2 victory over Espanyol at the Metropolitano. Historical head-to-head meetings favor the visitors, with Atlético Madrid winning 14 of their matches against Espanyol's 7 wins alongside 9 draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 08:00 RCDE Stadium

How to buy Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid at the RCDE Stadium, you can follow these primary steps through official and secondary ticketing channels:

1. Official Club Channel

Visit RCD Espanyol's official website under the Ticketing/Next Matches section. Tickets are generally released to the general public a few weeks before the matchday, following priority access for club season ticket holders and members.

2. Stadium Box Office

Tickets can be bought directly at the RCDE Stadium ticket office (Taquillas) in Cornellà de Llobregat on matchday or during official office hours in the days leading up to the game, provided the fixture is not sold out.

3. Secondary & Resale Platforms

If tickets sell out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list seats uploaded by season ticket holders and resellers. Keep in mind that ticket prices on secondary platforms can fluctuate above or below face value depending on overall market demand.

How much do Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid at the RCDE Stadium vary depending on seat category and sales platform:

1. Official Club Pricing (Face Value)

General Public Tickets: Starting around €55 to €60 for standard shortside/upper-tier seating, up to €120 to €150 for premium midfield longside seats.

Club Members (Socios): Typically receive a 10% to 20% discount on face value tickets (starting around €45 to €50 ).

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Ranging from €135 to €500+ depending on included catering and lounge access.

SeatPick

2. Secondary & Resale Platforms

If tickets sell out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist seats uploaded by season ticket holders and resellers. Keep in mind that ticket prices on secondary platforms can fluctuate above or below face value depending on overall market demand.

Entry-Level Seats: Resale options on major marketplaces generally start at approximately €55 to €70 .

Average Ticket Price: Typically ranges from €150 to €350 for lower-tier and central views due to demand.

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Form

Espanyol have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five LaLiga matches, scoring six goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano, though they had shown what they are capable of with a 2-0 win at Osasuna just days earlier. They also drew 1-1 with Sevilla during this stretch.

Atletico Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent LaLiga fixture produced the emphatic 4-0 victory over Osasuna, and they also beat Real Sociedad 3-0 away from home. The two defeats in this period came against Liverpool in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, where they conceded three without reply.

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026 at the Metropolitano, where Atletico Madrid won 4-2 in LaLiga. Before that, Espanyol claimed a 2-1 home victory in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Atletico have won twice and Espanyol once, with two draws recorded.