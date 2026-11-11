How to get Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Eintracht Frankfurt host Werder Bremen on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Their most recent league meeting in January 2026 delivered an entertaining, high-scoring thriller that ended in a dramatic 3–3 draw at the Weser-Stadion. Prior to that stalemate, Frankfurt claimed a dominant 4–1 victory over Werder Bremen when hosting them at Deutsche Bank Park in August 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga kick-off?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen kicks off at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 12 5 Dec 2026 - 12:30 Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the Bundesliga fixture between Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official ticketing platforms of Eintracht Frankfurt (for home fans and general admission allocations) or SV Werder Bremen (for away section allotments).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga fixture varies depending on whether you purchase through official club primary channels or the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz): Generally range from €18 to €24 .

Generally range from . Upper Tiers and Corners (Categories 4 & 5): Typically priced between €35 and €50 .

Typically priced between . Premium & Longside Seats (Category 1 & 2): Generally scale from €50 to over €90.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Corner Resale Seats: Generally start around €70 to €95 .

Generally start around . Longside / Lower Tier Resale Seats: Ranging from €180 to €275.

Ranging from VIP & Hospitality Packages: Start upwards of €800.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen Form

Eintracht Frankfurt come into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Bundesliga victory over Hamburger SV, following a 3-1 DFB-Pokal win over the same opponents the week before. The low point of that run was a 6-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Across the five matches, Frankfurt scored ten goals and conceded eight.

Werder Bremen have been the more consistent side in recent weeks, recording three wins and two draws without a single defeat in their last five competitive outings. Their most recent league result was a 2-0 win at Hoffenheim, and they also beat Mainz 05 3-2 away from home. The only blemishes were a 3-2 DFB-Pokal exit at Borussia Dortmund and a 2-2 draw at Paderborn. Werder scored nine goals and conceded six across that period.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when the fixture at Werder's ground ended 3-3 in the Bundesliga. Before that, Frankfurt beat Werder 4-1 at Deutsche Bank Park in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Frankfurt have won three times, with one draw and one Werder win — and the sides have shared 17 goals across those fixtures.