How to get Croatia vs Spain tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Croatia host reigning world champions Spain at the Poljud Stadium in Split on Tuesday, October 6, as part of a League A, Group A3 campaign that also includes England and Czechia. This is the return leg of a double-header that began with Spain hosting Croatia in Seville, a fixture that sold out almost immediately following Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Croatia vs Spain tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Croatia vs Spain kicks off at Stadion Poljud in Split, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Poljud

Where to buy Croatia vs Spain tickets?

Tickets for this fixture are first made available through the Croatian Football Federation's (HNS) official ticketing channels. The HNS typically opens sales for home fixtures around 20 days before matchday, so official tickets are not yet on general sale.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this fixture:

Official general sale – expected to open around 20 days before matchday through HNS channels

World champions demand – Spain's 2026 World Cup win has driven exceptional interest across this entire group, with the Seville leg already sold out

Secondary market – Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given how quickly the Seville leg disappeared, early booking is strongly recommended for this fixture too.

How much are Croatia vs Spain tickets?

Official pricing through the HNS has not yet been confirmed, as general sale is not expected to open until closer to matchday, typically around 20 days out based on the federation's usual timeline.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out or unavailable, or while official sales are yet to open. with current listings for this fixture starting from around €199, reflecting the strong demand already building around a Spain side playing as reigning world champions.

As with any fixture involving the world champions, prices can shift quickly as matchday approaches and as the official sale opens, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Croatia vs Spain Form

Croatia have won three and lost two of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the World Cup round of 16. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Ghana 2-1 and Panama 1-0 away from home, but also suffered a 4-2 loss to England in the group stage.

Spain's last five matches produced five wins from five, with nine goals scored and two conceded. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final. That run also included wins over France, Belgium, Portugal, and Austria, with Spain keeping two clean sheets across the five games.

Croatia vs Spain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2024, where Spain won 3-0. Before that, the two sides drew 0-0 in a Nations League fixture in June 2023 in Croatia. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Spain hold the stronger record, with three wins to Croatia's one and one draw. Spain's 6-0 victory in September 2018 stands as the most emphatic result in the dataset.



