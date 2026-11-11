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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoLiverpool
Book Chelsea vs Liverpool Tickets
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How to get Chelsea vs Liverpool tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Chelsea
Liverpool
Premier League

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Chelsea host Liverpool on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in London.

Their recent encounters in the Premier League highlight how tightly contested the fixture has become, including a 2-1 win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and a 1-1 draw at Anfield during the 2025–26 season. The two sides also recently met in the EFL Cup on October 28, 2026, playing out a dramatic 1-1 draw before Liverpool advanced via a penalty shootout.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League kick-off?

Chelsea vs Liverpool takes place at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

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Premier League - Game Week 14
Stamford Bridge

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Experience the atmosphere of Stamford Bridge live. Secure your Chelsea tickets and don’t miss out.

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How to buy Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official Chelsea FC or Liverpool FC membership ticketing websites remains the most secure and primary method for obtaining face-value tickets at Stamford Bridge.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Admission: Start from £30 to £61.
  • Official VIP Hospitality Packages: Starting from £810 (inclusive of VAT) for lounges like Westview, scaling up to £2,490 for top-tier VIP hospitality options.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission: Typically start around £239, with standard market pricing ranging between £323 and £709+.
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Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League: Everything you need to know

Chelsea vs Liverpool Form

Chelsea have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding five in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on October 31. They also beat Everton 2-0 and Bournemouth 5-1 during this period, though a 0-2 home defeat to Tottenham on October 24 and a Carabao Cup draw against Liverpool represent the low points of that run.

Liverpool have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw, scoring 10 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce in the Champions League on November 4. They also lost 0-1 to Arsenal in the Premier League on November 1, though wins over Brighton (2-0) and Villarreal (4-3) in Champions League action show their capacity to perform across competitions.

CHE

CHE - Form

EVE
W0-2
TOT
L0-2
LIV
L1-1
MUN
W2-0
SUN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LIV

LIV - Form

BHA
W2-0
CHE
W1-1
ARS
L0-1
FB
L3-2
CRY
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in the Carabao Cup on October 28, 2026, when Liverpool hosted Chelsea at Anfield and the match ended 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Chelsea have won two, Liverpool have won two, and one match has ended level. Chelsea claimed back-to-back home wins in October 2025 (2-1) and May 2025 (3-1), while Liverpool won 2-1 at Anfield in October 2024.

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawLiverpool
2
1
2
Carabao Cup
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
8Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored5/5

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